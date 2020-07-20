Workers across US stage rallies over inequalities; gusher of a deal announced in the oil patch

Workers rally, protest racial inequality
NEW YORK — Hundreds of workers rallied Monday outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan and in cities across the U.S. to protest systemic racism and economic inequality, joining a nationwide demonstration demanding improvement of Black Americans' experiences in the workplace.
Organizers hoped the effort would grow into a strike inspiring tens of thousands of people to walk off the job. But visible support came largely in the form of smaller protests that drew people whose jobs in health care, transportation and food service do not allow them to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Strike for Black Lives" protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities. Where work stoppages were not possible for a full day, participants picketed during a lunch break or observed moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.
Participants broadly demanded action by corporations and government to confront racism and inequality that limits mobility and career advancement for many Black and Hispanic workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage. The demands include raising wages and allowing workers to unionize to negotiate better health care, sick leave and child care support.
Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion
NEW YORK — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector.
Chevron has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30 percent this year, it jumped Monday with its all-stock offering for the independent Houston oil and gas driller.
The total enterprise value of the deal is $13 billion, with Chevron assuming Noble's debt.
The acquisition brings to Chevron low-cost, proven reserves in addition to cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening the company's position in the Mediterranean. Noble's portfolio will also add to Chevron's U.S. acreage in the Permian Basin and in Colorado's DJ Basin.
Marriott to require guests to don masks
NEW YORK — Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.
The hotel giant — which has more than 7,300 hotels worldwide — has been requiring employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests.
"Health experts have made it clear that wearing face coverings in public spaces is one of the easiest steps that we can all take to protect one another and reduce the spread of COVID-19," Sorenson said in the video, after removing his own cloth mask.
Marriott's announcement follows guidelines for travelers issued last week by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, a trade group. Those guidelines call on guests to wear masks and practice social distancing in hotel common areas. They also ask guests to go without housekeeping during their stays and use contact-less check-in and checkout when possible.
Marriott is the largest hotel chain to issue a mask requirement. Hyatt Hotels already require guests to wear masks in public areas in U.S. and Canadian hotels. Hilton said Monday it plans to require guests to wear masks, but it hasn't released a start date.
Twitter says hack hit 130 accounts
OAKLAND, Calif. — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people. The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.
The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account's information through the "Your Twitter Data" tool. None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.
"We're embarrassed, we're disappointed, and more than anything, we're sorry. We know that we must work to regain your trust, and we will support all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," Twitter said in the blog post.
The July 17 attack broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years. The attackers sent out tweets from the accounts of the public figures, offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.
It highlighted a major flaw with the service millions of people have come to rely on as an essential communications tool.
Allison Nixon, chief research officer at cybersecurity firm 221B said in an email Sunday that the people behind the attack appear to have come from the "OG" community, a group interested in original, short Twitter handles such as @a, @b or @c, for instance.
Briggs & Stratton seeks bankruptcy
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world's largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Monday.
As part of the filing, the Milwaukee-area company said Monday it has secured secured financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders to allow it to continue operating ahead of the closing of the deal.
"Over the past several months, we have explored multiple options with our advisors to strengthen our financial position and flexibility," CEO Todd Teske said in a statement. "The challenges we have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic have made reorganization the difficult but necessary and appropriate path forward to secure our business."
The filing allows Briggs & Stratton to fully support its operations through the closing of the transaction, the company said in the statement. It does not include any of Briggs & Stratton's international subsidiaries.
The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton. Its engines are used in lawnmowers, pressure washers, electrical generators and other products. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents, according to its website.
Report: Disney cuts Facebook ads
MENLO PARK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Co. has "dramatically" slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
It's the latest setback for the social network, which is facing a growing advertising boycott over its policies and actions on hate speech on its platforms. The Journal, citing unidenitified sources familiar with the matter, said the time frame for Disney's pullback was not clear.
Disney was Facebook's biggest U.S. advertiser for the first six months of 2020, according to research firm Pathmatics Inc. Disney joins hundreds of other companies that have paused spending on the service. The report did not say whether Disney is officially joining the ad boycott. Some companies, such as Starbucks, are pulling back social media advertising due to hate speech and other concerns but have not officially joined the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign.
Representatives for Disney did not respond to a message seeking comment.