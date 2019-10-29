US stocks end with modest losses
NEW YORK — Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday as a wobbly day of trading ended with modest losses for the market.
Health care stocks jumped on stronger-than-expected reports from drugmakers, but losses by internet and media companies held the market in check following a mixed report from Google's parent.
The modest pullback came a day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Treasury yields fell a day ahead of an expected interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Strike puts dent in GM's profit
DETROIT — Only two weeks of a lengthy strike against General Motors happened in the third quarter, but that was enough to dent the company's net profit by about $1 billion.
The company reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit fell 7 percent as a strike by the United Auto Workers union brought its U.S. factories to a standstill.
The automaker made $2.35 billion, or $1.60 per share, but the strike cost it 52 cents per share of earnings.
Most of the impact from the 40-day strike will hit in the fourth quarter. GM said the strike will wind up costing it $2.86 billion in net income for the year.
That forced the company to cut its full-year pretax profit guidance from $6.50 to $7 per share, to $4.50 to $4.80.
Excluding one-time restructuring costs, the company made $1.72 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.38, according to data provider FactSet.
Revenue fell 0.9% to $35.47 billion but surpassed analyst estimates of $34.95 billion.
Workers, who ended their strike Friday, were able to win a mix of pay raises and lump sums. GM won significant cost savings because it was able to close three underused factories that made cars and transmissions.
Coal giant Murray Energy is bankrupt
WASHINGTON — A major U.S. coal mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection.
Ohio-based Murray Energy filed to reorganize its finances Tuesday.
Former CEO Robert Murray said the move was necessary to access liquidity and best position the company for long-term success.
Many coal companies are struggling as communities have switched from the fossil fuel to less-polluting renewable energy or natural gas.
Several other major coal producers have filed for bankruptcy protection this year, including Blackjewel Mining in West Virginia and Cloud Peak Energy in Wyoming.
Robert Murray is a major backer of President Donald Trump, who has made saving coal jobs a key part of his campaign. Murray hosted a fundraiser for Trump in July, which had been expected to raise $2.5 million. The company announced Tuesday that Robert Moore will replace Murray as CEO.
Sony ends online TV service Vue
NEW YORK — Sony is shutting down its pioneering online-cable alternative, PlayStation Vue, citing the high costs of content and the difficulty of network deals.
It launched Vue in early 2015 as a skinnier, cheaper version of cable or satellite TV delivered via the internet. It was a test case for a TV alternative alongside Dish's Sling TV, and, later, a slew of copycats from DirecTV , Google , Hulu and others.
But customer growth has slowed and even dropped for many of these services as pricesrose and they added more channels, coming closer to their traditional TV counterparts.
The industry's latest hope for a successor to cable or satellite TV has now shifted to streaming services, including new entries from Disney, Comcast and AT&T.
Home prices rise at slow pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices increased modestly in August, a trend that could make homebuying affordable for more Americans.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2% in August from a year earlier. That matched July's annual increase as the slowest in seven years. Wages have been increasing more quickly than home prices since February, reversing a years-long trend.
As many once-hot Western markets cool off, cities in the Southeast are starting to see the nation's fastest price gains. Phoenix reported the biggest price increase, rising 6.3% from a year ago. But Charlotte saw the next highest gain, at 4.5%, followed by Tampa at 4.3% and Atlanta with 4%.
Low mortgage rates and steady hiring have revived home sales this year, after a slump in 2018.
Consumers in US feel more bearish
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third consecutive month in October as optimism about job prospects and business conditions down the road grew weaker.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 125.9 in October, compared with 126.3 in September. Feelings about the present situation improved, but future expectations frayed.
Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said Tuesday that even with the recent declines, confidence remains high and that should support strong holiday shopping.
Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American manufacturers and increased uncertainty.
Pending home sales at 21-month high
WASHINGTON — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in September, a sign that the housing market is still benefiting from lower borrowing costs.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that its pending home sales index rose 1.5% from August to September to 108.7, its highest level since December 2017. Measured year over year, pending home sales have surged 3.9 percent.
Home buying has grown more affordable thanks to steadily dropping mortgage rates. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.75, according to Freddie Mac. That's down nearly a full percentage point from November 2018.
Still, rising home prices, boosted by a persistent shortage of properties on the market, have limited potential sales growth. The gap between home prices and average wage gains had been narrowing until recently. But there are signs that lower mortgage rates are now starting to cause prices to accelerate.
Pfizer narrows focus and profit soars
NEW YORK — Pfizer's third-quarter profit nearly doubled after it booked a $8.1 billion gain on the creation of a consumer health products joint venture, part the drugmaker's plan to narrow its focus on cancer treatments and other innovative medicines.
The company's profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts, even though revenue dropped 5 percent, and it raised its financial outlook for the year.
Pfizer created the consumer health joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline on Aug. 1 and it's is creating a hybrid new drug company by combining its off-patent branded drug business with the generic pharmaceutical company Mylan.
The biggest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.68 billion, or $1.36 per share, up from $4.11 billion, or 69 cents per share. Excluding one-time charges, per-share earnings were 75 cents, or 12 cents better than Wall Street had been expecting, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue declined 5 percent to $12.68 billion, still better than expected. Sales were led by breast cancer drug Ibrance, the Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumococcal infections and blood thinner Eliquis.
Spending cuts into Merck's earnings
NEW YORK — Big jumps in sales of Merck's top two blockbuster drugs drove revenue up 15 percent, but higher spending across the board pushed profits down 3 percent in the third quarter.
Merck still easily beat Wall Street forecasts and boosted its forecast for the year.
The quarter were dominated again by advanced cancer drug Keytruda, with sales soaring 62 percent to $3.07 billion, more than a quarter of Merck's $11.1 billion in revenue from prescription medicines. Sales of its Gardasil vaccine, for preventing a sexually transmitted, cancer-causing virus, climbed 26 percent, to $1.32 billion.
The maker of Januvia Type 2 diabetes pills and vaccines on Tuesday reported revenue of $12.4 billion, including $1.12 billion in sales of veterinary medicines.
The company posted net income of $1.9 billion, or 74 cents per share, up from $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding non-recurring items and restructuring costs, earnings came to $3.87 billion, or $1.51 per share. That easily topped the per-share estimates of $1.25 from industry analysts, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Amazon aims to boost grocery deliveries
NEW YORK — Amazon has a new plan to try and jumpstart its grocery delivery business: cut some fees for its Prime members.
The online retailer said Tuesday it will no longer charge $15 a month for its Amazon Fresh service, which delivers raw meat, vegetables and other groceries to customers' doorsteps. But the service is only for subscribers of its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year. And at least $35 must be spent to qualify for free delivery in two hours. Amazon suggests a $5 tip for the delivery workers, but tipping is optional.
Delivery is still a tiny part of the $740 billion grocery market, partly because most people want to inspect eggs and squeeze avocados themselves. But Amazon.com Inc. thinks that dropping its fees will attract more people to the service. To handle a jump in users, Amazon says it is only offering it to those already signed up for Fresh. Others will have to go on Amazon's site to request an invitation.
Human reviews of Siri audio resume
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.
In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio. The practice undermined Apple's attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy, though other companies have also been using human reviewers.
Now, Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2. Individuals can choose "Not Now" to decline audio storage and review.
Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice.
The use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak sensitive conversations.