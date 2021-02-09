Winning streak snapped for big US stock index; Twitter reports a solid close to an 'extraordinary' year

S&P 500 winning streak comes to end
NEW YORK — The major U.S. stocks capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with an uneven finish that snapped a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq set another all-time high.
A late fade pulled the S&P 500 down 0.1 percent, just below its record high set a day earlier. The benchmark index closed with a nearly even split between gainers and losers. A mix of companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market, outweighing gains in communications, industrial and health care stocks.
A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.
Investors continued to monitor the action in Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.
"It seems like fiscal stimulus will pass through reconciliation and the result will be one that is larger than was thought probably two or three weeks ago," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
Twitter has strong 4Q as users, sales jump
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter posted solid results for the last three months of 2020, capping what CEO Jack Dorsey called "an extraordinary year" for the platform. New users signed on in large numbers to follow the world's events in real time despite the challenges of election misinformation and intensifying calls to ban now former President Donald Trump.
The company earned $222.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the October-December period, up 87 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 28 percent to $1.29 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.
Twitter had 192 million daily users, on average, in the third quarter, up 27 percent year-over-year.
Twitter said it expects 2021 revenue to grow faster than expenses — meaning it would turn a profit — but did not give more specific guidance.
US hiring fell sharply in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly industries slammed by the pandemic such as restaurants and hotels, as virus infections soared and governments responded with tighter restrictions.
The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department's Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The report provides more granular detail about the job market than the government's monthly employment figures.
Employers cut hiring 6.6 percent in December, to 5.5 million, the report said. Roughly three-quarters of the decline occurred in a category that includes restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos, concert halls and other entertainment venues. Warehousing and shipping firms also slashed hiring, the report found.
On Friday, the government said that employers added a meager 49,000 jobs in January, signaling a potential stall in hiring and for the economy.
Lilly CFO out after policy breach
NEW YORK — Eli Lilly has replaced its chief financial officer who resigned following an investigation into a personal relationship that violated company policy.
Josh Smiley stepped down, the drugmaker said Tuesday, after it learned of "allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship" between him and an employee. An investigation found "consensual though inappropriate personal communications" between Smiley and some workers and behavior that demonstrated poor judgment, according to the company. Lilly said Smiley's behavior wasn't tied to business matters or financial controls or statements.
Smiley had been CFO since 2018. He received total compensation valued at about $7.3 million in 2019 as the company's second-highest paid executive, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The drugmaker named its finance chief for Lilly Research Laboratories, Anat Ashkenazi, to replace him.
German exports down 9.3% last year
BERLIN — Germany's exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5% drop to $125 billion.
Honda's profit up despite virus damage
TOKYO — Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to $2.7 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S.
Quarterly sales inched up less than 1 percent to $35 billion.
Cost cuts also helped boost Honda's bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages, according to Tokyo-based Honda.
The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot said it carried out a major review of its operations to streamline expenses.