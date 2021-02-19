Winding down forgettable season, Charleston Southern falls to Longwood 64-58

The 2020-21 basketball season for the Charleston Southern men’s team has been forgettable, to say the very least.
Friday night’s 64-58 loss to Longwood dropped the Buccaneers to 2-18 overall and the 1-15 record in Big South Conference play is the worst season as a league member in school history with two regular season games remaining next week.
Two starting guards have been out since the season opener at N.C. State, and a senior forward opted out at midseason. Coach Barclay Radebaugh, now in his 16th season, has been playing with an inexperienced and not very deep roster for virtually the entire season.
The coach has tried to remain upbeat and optimistic, but the mounting losses have clearly beat the coach down this season.
“This has been a lot of firsts for me,” Radebaugh said. “This has been an extremely challenging year in every way. Dealing with a pandemic, dealing with two major injuries, dealing with an opt-out and dealing with a young team. We were picked to finish third in the league because we had four seniors back. In a 72-hour span, we lost two starting guards, veteran guys, and replaced them with freshmen. In the blink of an eye, everything changed.
“I refuse to make excuses. I haven’t talked about our injuries all season. It is what it is, but it has been an extremely difficult season for me as a coach. I thank God for giving me this opportunity and this challenge because this team has been a real blessing. I never want to go through this again, but I am thankful that God has challenged me to grow and to lead a group of young men.”
Friday’s loss was the 10th defeat by single digits this season.
“We have been competitive almost every single night. The character of our men has been tremendous, and I really do appreciate their effort,” Radebaugh said.
The Bucs battled to a 35-33 halftime deficit and again appeared capable of pulling out a win. However, 28 percent shooting from the field in the second half led to only 23 points in the final 20 minutes.
Senior Phlandrous Fleming led CSU with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double effort. Despite the record, the preseason Big South player of the year continues to lead his young teammates. Freshman Ja’Quavian Florence added 15 points and senior Sean Price had 11 points.
Fleming’s 3-pointer gave CSU a 42-41 lead in the first three minutes of the second half. But CSU had two long scoring droughts in the final 15 minutes and limped to another finish.
“We played so hard defensively, so much harder than last night, and I think that had an affect on us offensively late in the game,” Radebaugh said.
Longwood ended its season by winning eight of its last nine games. The Lancers won a school-record 10 Big South games and finished 11-14 overall.