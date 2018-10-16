Along with homes and power lines, Hurricane Michael also knocked down headlines about Hurricane Florence, which devastated parts of the Carolinas.
To help victims of the second-to-last storm recover, Edmund’s Oast and Butcher & Bee on Oct. 29 are together hosting a group of guest chefs from Wilmington, N.C. James Doss of Rx Restaurant and Bar; Dean Neff of PinPoint Restaurant; Keith Rhodes of Catch and Tripp Engel of Circa Restaurant Group will serve happy hour plates at Edmund’s Oast, and dinner-size dishes throughout the evening at Butcher & Bee.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Cape Fear River Watch and World Central Kitchen. According to Butcher & Bee spokeswoman Laura Ryan, the restaurant’s sous chef, a Wilmington native, is responsible for organizing the fundraiser.