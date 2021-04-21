Whole Foods testing Amazon's biometric payment technology; railroad bidding war heats up

Whole Foods rolls out pay-by-palm
NEW YORK — Amazon is rolling out pay-by-palm technology at some Whole Foods grocery stores near its headquarters to make paying quicker and more convenient.
The technology, called Amazon One, lets shoppers scan the palm of their hand and connect it to a credit card or Amazon account. After the initial set up, which Amazon says takes less than a minute, shoppers can scan their hand at the register to pay for groceries without having to open their wallets.
Amazon first launched the technology late last year and at the time said the technology could be used at stadiums, office buildings and other retailers. So far, Amazon hasn't announced any takers. It has been put into use in several of its cashier-less stores and Amazon said it has signed up thousands of users, but didn't provide a specific number.
Privacy experts have warned against the use by companies of biometric data, such as face or palm scans, because of the risk of it being hacked and stolen. Amazon said it keeps the images in a secure part of its cloud and doesn't store the information on the Amazon One device. The company said shoppers can also ask for their information to be deleted at any time.
A Whole Foods store in Seattle started using the technology April 21. Amazon declined to say if or when other locations outside that area might get it. Whole Foods has about 500 U.S. stores, including two in the Charleston region.
Rail hauler attacks rival buyout bid
OMAHA, Neb. — Canadian Pacific railroad continued its assault on rival Canadian National's competing $33.7 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern railroad April 21 in a formal letter to regulators.
Canadian Pacific urged the Surface Transportation Board to closely examine Canadian National's offer. It said the deal would hurt rail competition throughout the central U.S. and could destabilize the balance between the industry's six largest players.
Canadian National, meanwhile, maintained that the bid it announced this week is superior to the $25 billion cash and stock deal that Canadian Pacific announced last month.
Canadian Pacific said competition would be hurt by the rival deal because Canadian National and Kansas City Southern both have lines that connect the Midwest with the Gulf Coast, so combining the two would eliminate a competitor. Canadian Pacific's network connects to Kansas City Southern in Kansas City, Mo., but those two railroads don't overlap elsewhere.
Oil, gas sales from public lands on hold
BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. Interior Department is cancelling oil and gas lease sales from public lands through June amid an ongoing review of how the program contributes to climate change, officials said April 21.
The action does not affect existing leases and the agency has continued to issue new drilling permits during an open-ended review of the program that was ordered by the White House, said Nada Culver, deputy director of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management. Lease sales were scheduled in at least two states — Nevada on June 8 and Colorado on June 27. Details on the cancellations were obtained by The Associated Press in advance of their public announcement.
Insurer Anthem tops 1Q expectations
INDIANAPOLIS — Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations as enrollment growth lifted the health insurer.
A 20 percent jump in membership for state and federally funded Medicaid plans that Anthem manages spurred a 3 percent overall enrollment gain compared to last year’s opening quarter.
The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer has 43.5 million customers and is the nation’s second-largest health insurer, trailing only UnitedHealthcare.
Extradition hearings of Huawei CFO delayed
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge has granted Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's request to delay the final leg in her extradition hearings, days before they were set to begin.
British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said April 21 she will state the reasons for her decision in the next week or so. A date to resume proceedings will be determined later.
Meng, who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the behest of U.S. authorities, has been fighting a legal battle over the last two years as the U.S. seeks to extradite her over allegations of bank fraud and violations of sanctions against Iran.
The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng committed fraud by misleading HSBC about the company's business dealings in Iran.
The hearings were scheduled to begin Monday but Meng's lawyers said they needed more time to review documents related to the case obtained through a Hong Kong court. Huawei said this week that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents Meng hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S.