White House to seek more aid for small employers; glitches reportedly holding up rescue loans

Mnuchin: $250B more sought for businesses
WASHINGTON — The Trump administsration will seek an additional $250 billion to support a program designed to help small businesses keep workers employed through the coronavirus outbreak, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin said in a tweet Tuesday that he was seeking the additional funds at the direction of President Donald Trump. He said he had spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
The money would bolster a key program in the $2.2 trillion rescue measure that Congress passed to try to cushion the economy from a deep slide caused by the efforts to contain the coronavirus.
SBA tech issues said to hold up loans
NEW YORK — Small business owners hoping for quick help from the government’s emergency $349 billion lending program were still waiting Tuesday amid reports of computer problems at the Small Business Administration.
A trade group for community bankers and the CEO of an online lending marketplace say the SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be processed. It was not known if the system was working Tuesday. The SBA did not respond to requests for an update. Thousands of small businesses are at risk of failure without a cash infusion.
Job openings data solid pre-shutdown
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted a healthy number of job openings in February, evidence that the labor market was in decent shape before the viral outbreak brought the economy to a near standstill.
The report, released by the Labor Department Tuesday, is largely an artifact from the pre-virus era, before nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population was subject to shutdown orders. Job postings have likely plummeted since February and layoffs have soared.
The number of available jobs fell modestly in February to 6.9 million, down from 7 million in January, the government said. There were still more open positions than unemployed people, a once-rare situation that prevailed for two years until the coronavirus struck.
That trend is coming to an end. The job listings website Indeed said that openings on its website were down nearly 25 percent last week compared with a year earlier.
And nearly 10 million Americans lost their jobs in the second half of March and sought unemployment benefits, likely pushing the unemployment rate above 10% when the Labor Department issues the April jobs report in early May.
Boeing supplier plans temporary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. — Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita and other locations are being furloughed for three weeks without pay amid an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has paralyzed air travel around the globe.
Most managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita's largest employer and a mjor Boeing Co. supplier, were informed in a company email that they will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday, the Wichita Eagle reported. It's unclear exactly how many employees will be affected. The aircraft parts maker's company profile says it employs around 18,000.
The temporary layoffs apply to Spirit employees associated with the company's Boeing commercial program. It includes Spirit employees in San Antonio and in Tulsa and McAlester locations in Oklahoma.
Furloughed workers will continue to receive benefits, including health care, for the full three weeks of the temporary leave.
Other workers at Spirit will continue as they have been, including those associated with military and non-Boeing work.
The unpaid furlough announcement comes two weeks after Spirit announced it was temporarily halting work for Boeing, but would continue to pay workers during the two-week period.
Jailed 'Pharma Bro' wants to study virus
NEW YORK — Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," wants to get out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he can do laboratory work "under strict supervision." His client — best known before his arrest for drug price-gouging and his snarky online persona — is housed at a low-security prison in Pennsylvania.
In a research proposal posted online, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical industry's response to the pandemic "inadequate" and said researchers at every drug company "should be put to work until COVID-19 is no more."
Shkreli wrote that his background "as a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur, having purchased multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates" would make him a valuable asset.
Shkreli, 37, was sentenced to seven years in prison 2018 for crimes that included defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock. A judge ordered Shkreli to forfeit $7.3 million. He first gained notoriety by buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
REI updates store closings, furloughs
SEATTLE — REI said Monday it would keep its 162 retail locations closed, including two in South Carolina, and furlough some of its roughly 14,000 employees without pay for 90 days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt much of the retail industry.
CEO Eric Artz, who announced the decision in a blog post, said he and the company's board would go without compensation for six months, The Seattle Times reported. Senior executives will take a 20 percent pay cut and forgo any 2020 bonuses while other corporate staff will see their pay cut 25 percent. Furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits during the 90-day period, according to the company.
On March 15, REI announced it was temporarily closing retail locations and putting employees on paid leave through April 15. But as the coronavirus crisis has continued, and as more governments have ordered the shutdown of nonessential businesses, REI, which has stores in Columbia and Greenville, decided to extend the closure.
Carrier idles big jets, sees long rebound
FRANKFURT, Germany — German airline group Lufthansa said it was permanently removing some of its large aircraft from service and reducing capacity for the long term, saying it will take years for demand for air travel to return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.
The company Tuesday that it was retiring six Airbus A-380s, five Boeing 747-400s and seven Airbus A340-600 aircraft, a step that anticipates less traffic long term at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in Germany. The company was unable to say what eventually would happen to the planes given lack of demand for aircraft at the moment but it was clear they would not fly for Lufthansa again.
The statement gave a downbeat assessment of the prospects for a recovery in air travel, saying that management "does not expect a quick return of the air travel industry to the level before the coronavirus."
"By its estimation it will take months, before the global travel restrictions are fully lifted and years before worldwide demand for air travel corresponds to the pre-crisis level."
Currently 700 of the group's 760 planes are parked as air traffic has dwindled.