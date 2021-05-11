You have permission to edit this article.
Where to pick strawberries

Certified South Carolina members who are doing u-pick strawberries for 2021 in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. (There are other u-pick strawberry farms in the region that aren’t certified members, so get out there and get exploring.)

Source: S.C. Department of Agriculture

Boone Hall Farms

2434 North Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

843-856-5366

boonehallfarms.com

facebook.com/bestlocalfarm

Hickory Bluff Berry Farm

3019 Old Gilliard Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059

843-822-9544

hickorybluffberries.com

facebook.com/myberryfarm

Shuler Peach Company

118 Meyers Mayo Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472

803-759-0089

instagram.com/shulerpeachcompany

Ambrose Family Farm

2349 Black Pond Ln., Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487

843-559-0988

stonofarmmarket.com

facebook.com/ambrose.csa

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

