Where to pick strawberries

Certified South Carolina members who are doing u-pick strawberries for 2021 in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. (There are other u-pick strawberry farms in the region that aren’t certified members, so get out there and get exploring.)
Source: S.C. Department of Agriculture
Boone Hall Farms
2434 North Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
843-856-5366
Hickory Bluff Berry Farm
3019 Old Gilliard Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059
843-822-9544
Shuler Peach Company
118 Meyers Mayo Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472
803-759-0089
instagram.com/shulerpeachcompany
Ambrose Family Farm
2349 Black Pond Ln., Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487
843-559-0988