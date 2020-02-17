Where to find hash in eastern South Carolina

Hankering for hash? At The Post and Courier’s request, Jim Roller of Destination BBQ blog generated a list of every barbecue restaurant in South Carolina which lists hash on its regular menu. He’s since posted his findings in the form of a map at destination-bbq.com.

THE LIVER CONTINGENT Here are the spots in the Lowcountry where you can find liver hash. An asterisk indicates a standout hash.

THE NON-LIVER CROWD Here are the spots in the Lowcountry where you can find hash sans liver. An asterisk indicates a standout hash.

As Roller’s map shows, the iconic South Carolina dish is found throughout the state: Judging by where hash purveyors are clustered, it remains hugely popular in and around Columbia, for instance. But in honor of the dish’s historical ties to rice production, this survey is limited to the area between Interstate 95 and the coast. And in deference to the most polarizing element of hash, it’s sorted alphabetically by those who use liver and those who don’t.

An asterisk indicates a standout hash, but part of the fun of hash is comparing and contrasting. Regardless of your offal preferences, following the hash path from Sweatman’s BBQ to McCabe’s Bar-B-Que to Schoolhouse BBQ to Moree’s BBQ is a fine way to see the state and spend a Saturday. (The operative word being Saturday: At least two of the barbecue restaurants listed here are only open eight hours a week.)

And there’s no harm in buying extra: Like many dishes invented to nourish people who had reason to worry about the source of their next meal, hash freezes well.