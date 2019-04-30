What is a hotbox, anyhow?
A hotbox starts out as a wheeled kitchen cabinet: In a typical restaurant, it might be furnished with trays of the petit-fours that servers present with guest checks.
But New Yorkers have mastered the art of transforming the upright cart into an oven by putting sheet pans and Sterno cans in just the right places. When Donnelly worked events in New York City at the start of his career, “To become a party chef, your final test was to a dinner solely on Sterno in the hotbox: Raw chicken or raw beer, it had to be one of those two.”
Since taking the Duvall job two years ago, Donnelly has neither seen nor used a hotbox. Absent New York City’s space constraints and strict propane rules, it’s not a necessity.
“We’ve played with it many times,” Wigfield said. “There was a class we went to, and we were like, ‘oh, should we do that!’ And then we went back to our old ways. We can get away without it.”