Here are a few options, taken from blogs, social media posts and restaurant review websites:
Coastal Crust at Vintage Coffee Café
219 Simmons St., Mount Pleasant
There’s a coffee and breakfast nook on one end, a Neapolitan pizzeria on the other and a kid-friendly paradise in between. Sandboxes and a truck bed made for climbing are scattered among outdoor tables so mom and dad can watch and eat at the same time.
Workshop
1503 King St., Charleston
It’s kid-friendly with lots of different food types on offer, and plenty of craft beer for the parents. Basically a grown-up food court with tons of options, it also features regular live music and an outdoor turf field where the kiddos can expend some energy.
Taco Boy
217 Huger St., Charleston
Don’t let the bar and the margarita specials fool you–Taco Boy’s downtown location is great for families, with its lively atmosphere, expansive outdoor seating area and convenient parking. The chips are a hit, too.
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Road, James Island
Sure, the burgers and craft beer are great. But what really makes this place a hit with parents is the huge, fenced-in backyard area complete with lawn games, which allows mom and dad to sip a cold one while the kids play cornhole.
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman St., Charleston
In addition to its endless array of barbecue and fixins, Home Team’s downtown location also boasts a huge pet-friendly courtyard area with a chalkboard that kids can scribble on in the shade of an oak tree. The Sullivan’s Island location also has a side alley where kids can use provided sidewalk chalk to decorate the fence.