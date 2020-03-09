Wells Fargo chair and 1 director quit; Boeing software blamed for Ethiopia 737 Max crash

Wells chair quits ahead of testimony
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo & Co. board chairwoman Elizabeth Duke and director James Quigley are leaving the company.
The announcement Sunday arrived less than a month after the bank agreed to pay a $3 billion fine related to its long-running practice of opening unauthorized bank accounts to meeting unrealistic sales goals.
Duke has served as chair since January 2018. She had been vice chair from October 2016 to December 2017.
Quigley has been on board since 2013.
Executives at the bank were scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee this week.
"As the markets face increasing volatility, a strong Wells Fargo is needed now more than ever," Duke and Quigley said in a statement. "Out of continued loyalty to Wells Fargo and ongoing commitment to serve our customers and employees, we recommended to our colleagues on the board that we step down from our leadership roles and they have accepted our resignation."
Wells Fargo named Charles Noski as chairman. The retired bank executive has served on the board since June.
Ethiopia crash blamed mostly on software
WASHINGTON — Ethiopian investigators are mostly blaming Boeing for last year’s crash of a 737 Max jet shortly after takeoff, saying in an interim report Monday that there were design failures and inadequate training for pilots.
The update from Ethiopia Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau a day before the anniversary of the crash pointed to the role of a new flight-control system that Boeing installed on the 737 Max and which repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down.
All 157 people on board were killed when flight 302 crashed into a field six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa. Every Max jet worldwide was grounded within days of that crash.
Gov't: Fifth Third opened fake accounts
CINCINNATI — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, alleging the bank's employees opened fake accounts for customers in order to meet aggressive sales targets.
The federal regulator alleged that the bank knew its employees were opening fake accounts from at least 2008 and until 2016, the same year that Wells Fargo admitted its own employees had opened fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals.
Cincinnati-based Fifth Third says the CFPB's lawsuit was unnecessary. The bank says it had already investigated the allegations and found 1,100 accounts were opened fraudulently out of 10 million existing accounts.
Twitter deal keeps Dorsey as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter says it's reached an investment deal with Silver Lake and Elliott Management that will keep Jack Dorsey as the social media company's CEO.
Twitter said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.
Elliott Management, which owns about 4 percent of Twitter's stock, will get one seat on Twitter's board. Silver Lake will also get a board seat.
Prior media reports had suggested Elliott was planning to nominate four people to Twitter's board and oust Dorsey.
But the new deal makes it seem likely he will stay. Twitter has lagged behind businesses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. Dorsey left the company to start payments company Square Inc., but returned in 2015. Now he splits his time between Square and Twitter.
Aon to buy Willis Towers in $30B deal
NEW YORK — Aon is buying rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal valued at around $30 billion.
The new company will be run by Aon Plc CEO Greg Case and remain based in that company's London headquarters. It will retain the Aon name. Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley will become executive chairman.
The deal announcement comes nearly a year after Aon said it was no longer considering a buyout of Willis Towers.
The companies say they expect savings of $267 million in the combination's first full year. They expect the deal to close in the first half of 2021, but shareholders must first approve it.