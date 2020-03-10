Wells Fargo CEO sets timeline for fixing bank's culture; virus prompts Walmart to update its leave policy

Wells Fargo CEO says there's work to do
NEW YORK — The third chief executive of Wells Fargo in four years appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday, saying that there's much the bank needs to do to fix its cultural problems, and isn't expecting it to be done until 2021.
Charles Scharf took over the troubled bank late last year. He replaced Tim Sloan, who resigned in March only a couple of weeks after being lambasted by members of Congress in his own hearing.
Unlike Sloan, Scharf is an outsider, previously holding the jobs of CEO of Bank of New York Mellon and Visa. Since taking the job, Scharf has been candid that the bank still have much work to do and has been trying to resolve all of the bank's legal problems.
"I am confident we can move this company in a significantly improved direction," Scharf said.
Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal is nearly four years old at this point, and the bank continues to remain mired in legal and regulatory trouble. The bank paid a $3 billion fine just last month for its illegal sales practices, on top of the roughly $1.2 billion in fines it had already paid. The bank remains under restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve, not allowing Wells Fargo to grow any larger until its cultural problems are fixed.
Tuesday's hearing was the first of two that Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, had scheduled for this week. The hearing on Wednesday was supposed to involve two members of Wells Fargo's board, but they resigned Sunday.
Walmart sets up new leave policy
NEW YORK — Walmart is launching an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that includes allowing its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus.
The nation's largest private employer also said Tuesday that hourly workers who work in a store, club, office or distribution center will receive up to two weeks pay if they're required to quarantine by the government or by the retailer. Workers who have a confirmed case of the new virus will also receive two weeks of pay. If they are not able to return to work after that time, additional pay may be provided for up to 26 weeks for both full-time and part-time hourly workers.
The policy, which covers both Walmart and Sam's Club workers no matter when they were hired, including part-time employees, comes as companies are wrestling with how to support the workforce in these fluid times.
Walmart's senior vice president of U.S. benefits Adam Stavisky said the new policy is a ''recognition"' of these "unprecedented and uncharted times."
Before the spreading new virus, Walmart Inc. allowed full-time hourly associate to carry over up to 80 hours of paid time off each year, and a part-time hourly associate could carry over up to 48 hours of paid time off.
Walmart is the largest private-sector employer in South Carolina, with about 32,000 workers across the state.
Saudi ups oil output to new record
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco says it will increase its oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.
Tuesday's move makes good on the country's promise over the weekend to increase output, after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production.
That breakdown in cooperation led to a 25 percent plunge in the price of crude on Monday. It's the the sharpest decline seen since the 1991 Gulf War.
In a filing made Tuesday, Aramco said that the increase in production represents a rise of 300,000 barrels per day. The company said the increase would start on April 1.
Airbnb offers funds for fantasy homes
NEW YORK — Interested in building a fantasy home that looks like a boot? Or a UFO? Or some other unusual design? Airbnb is setting aside $1 million and enlisting the help of Billy Porter to make it a reality.
The company is launching a competition to create the "most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet," it said Tuesday.
Airbnb has made headlines in the past with quirky vacation rentals like one shaped like a baked potato in Idaho, and a mansion in Malibu designed to resemble the one Barbie made famous.
Now, it's inviting people to create memorable designs of their own by applying for the program and writing an essay about their wild idea.
The Emmy-winner Porter will be part of a panel that picks 10 winners, But the winning designs won't be judged just on style: They also have to demonstrate "feasibility, sustainability and social good," according to Airbnb.
The houses are expected to be built from June to December.
PG&E says it's settled fire fund dispute
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric told a federal bankruptcy judge that it has settled a dispute with disaster-relief agencies that threatened to siphon money away from a $13.5 billion fund earmarked for victims of catastrophic wildfires in California caused by the nation's largest utility.
The resolution disclosed Tuesday by a PG&E lawyer at the outset of a court hearing in San Francisco could remove a major stumbling block as the company scrambles to meet a June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings that began early last year.
It's still unclear if the deal worked out with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California's Office of Emergency Services and lawyers for wildfire victims will satisfy everyone involved. PG&E attorney Stephen Karotkin said some of the final details were still being worked out with the help of a federal mediator.
He told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali that he expects the settlement to be disclosed by next week.
The two disaster relief agencies had been attempting to recover as much as $4 billion from the fund to reimburse them for financial assistance provided during and after fires that raged through several Northern California counties in 2015, 2017 and 2018.