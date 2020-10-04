You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 4-10

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 4-10.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

185 Gadwall Lane – $925,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Braeloch Sub

Sale date: 9/8/2020

532 Forest Bluffs Road S.W. – $659,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 9/8/2020

7095 Hidden Field Court – $600,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe

Sale date: 9/4/2020

215 Walker Ave. S.E. – $535,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area

Sale date: 9/4/2020

6509 Kiawah Trail – $292,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows

Sale date: 9/10/2020

3042 Lake Norman Drive – $288,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Canary Village Lakes

Sale date: 9/4/2020

1033 Arborgate Lane – $280,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 9/4/2020

 

