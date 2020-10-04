Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 4-10

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 4-10.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
185 Gadwall Lane – $925,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Braeloch Sub
Sale date: 9/8/2020
532 Forest Bluffs Road S.W. – $659,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 9/8/2020
7095 Hidden Field Court – $600,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe
Sale date: 9/4/2020
215 Walker Ave. S.E. – $535,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area
Sale date: 9/4/2020
6509 Kiawah Trail – $292,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows
Sale date: 9/10/2020
3042 Lake Norman Drive – $288,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Canary Village Lakes
Sale date: 9/4/2020
1033 Arborgate Lane – $280,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 9/4/2020