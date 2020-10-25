Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 25 through Oct. 1

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
18 Phoenix St. – $576,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry
Sale date: 9/25/2020
400 Ascot Drive – $433,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Springstone
Sale date: 9/25/2020
321 Willow Lake Court – $420,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 9/25/2020
114 Sugar Maple Circle – $400,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 10/1/2020
561 Riding Ridge Court – $375,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 9/30/2020
109 Whitecap Place – $359,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 9/25/2020
10 Brookview Court – $325,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids 1
Sale date: 9/28/2020