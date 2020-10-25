You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 25 through Oct. 1

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

18 Phoenix St. – $576,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry

Sale date: 9/25/2020

400 Ascot Drive – $433,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Springstone

Sale date: 9/25/2020

321 Willow Lake Court – $420,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 9/25/2020

114 Sugar Maple Circle – $400,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 10/1/2020

561 Riding Ridge Court – $375,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 9/30/2020

109 Whitecap Place – $359,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 9/25/2020

10 Brookview Court – $325,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids 1

Sale date: 9/28/2020

