Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 18-24

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 18-24.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

325 Flowing Well Road – $1,500,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Equine 12

Sale date: 9/21/2020

1477 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $543,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2

Sale date: 9/22/2020

857 Steeplechase Road – $525,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 9/21/2020

207 Colleton Ave. S.W. – $515,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 9/21/2020

111 Quiet Oak Court – $500,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 9/24/2020

243 Fox Bluff Lane – $497,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hunting Hills

Sale date: 9/18/2020

305 Live Oak Road – $445,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak

Sale date: 9/24/2020

 

