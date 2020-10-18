Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 18-24

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 18-24.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
325 Flowing Well Road – $1,500,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Equine 12
Sale date: 9/21/2020
1477 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $543,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2
Sale date: 9/22/2020
857 Steeplechase Road – $525,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 9/21/2020
207 Colleton Ave. S.W. – $515,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 9/21/2020
111 Quiet Oak Court – $500,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 9/24/2020
243 Fox Bluff Lane – $497,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hunting Hills
Sale date: 9/18/2020
305 Live Oak Road – $445,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak
Sale date: 9/24/2020