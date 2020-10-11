You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 11-17

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 11-17.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

172 Bristlecone Drive – $849,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation

Sale date: 9/14/2020

2036 Cardigan Drive – $500,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 9/11/2020

196 White Cedar Way – $390,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 9/15/2020

10 Wax Myrtle Circle – $380,000

Aiken 2980310

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 9/16/2020

114 Ridgecrest Circle – $297,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: GRAN3

Sale date: 9/16/2020

204 Post Oak Lane – $278,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids

Sale date: 9/11/2020

205 Club Villa Drive W. – $270,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Club Villas

Sale date: 9/11/2020

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News