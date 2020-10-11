Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 11-17

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 11-17.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
172 Bristlecone Drive – $849,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation
Sale date: 9/14/2020
2036 Cardigan Drive – $500,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 9/11/2020
196 White Cedar Way – $390,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 9/15/2020
10 Wax Myrtle Circle – $380,000
Aiken 2980310
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 9/16/2020
114 Ridgecrest Circle – $297,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: GRAN3
Sale date: 9/16/2020
204 Post Oak Lane – $278,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids
Sale date: 9/11/2020
205 Club Villa Drive W. – $270,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Club Villas
Sale date: 9/11/2020