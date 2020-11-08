Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 9-15

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 9-15.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
215 Dupree Place S.W. – $1,900,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 10/12/2020
750 River Drive N. – $825,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale date: 10/15/2020
586 A Grand Prix Drive – $675,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Fox Hollow
Sale date: 10/14/2020
225 Barnard Ave. S.E. – $410,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area
Sale date: 10/14/2020
25 Juniper Loop – $375,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 10/13/2020
220 Pinckney Place – $372,190
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: Colleton Park
Sale date: 10/9/2020
189 Windermere Way – $349,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 10/15/2020