Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 9-15

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 9-15.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

215 Dupree Place S.W. – $1,900,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 10/12/2020

750 River Drive N. – $825,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale date: 10/15/2020

586 A Grand Prix Drive – $675,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Fox Hollow

Sale date: 10/14/2020

225 Barnard Ave. S.E. – $410,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area

Sale date: 10/14/2020

25 Juniper Loop – $375,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 10/13/2020

220 Pinckney Place – $372,190

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: Colleton Park

Sale date: 10/9/2020

189 Windermere Way – $349,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 10/15/2020

 

