Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 16-22.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
793 Colbert Bridge Road – $625,000
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: WIN11
Sale date: 10/22/2020
2181 Tallyho Drive – $599,900
Aiken 298032181
Neighborhood: Bridle Creek
Sale date: 10/16/2020
111 Quaker Ridge Road – $560,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake North
Sale date: 10/16/2020
1006 Shaws Fork Road – $479,500
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Equine 7
Sale date: 10/16/2020
129 Longwood Green Court – $479,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 10/20/2020
154 Foxhound Run S.W. – $442,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 10/16/2020
183 Golden Oak Drive – $428,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 10/19/2020