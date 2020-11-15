You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 16-22.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

793 Colbert Bridge Road – $625,000

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: WIN11

Sale date: 10/22/2020

2181 Tallyho Drive – $599,900

Aiken 298032181

Neighborhood: Bridle Creek

Sale date: 10/16/2020

111 Quaker Ridge Road – $560,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake North

Sale date: 10/16/2020

1006 Shaws Fork Road – $479,500

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Equine 7

Sale date: 10/16/2020

129 Longwood Green Court – $479,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 10/20/2020

154 Foxhound Run S.W. – $442,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 10/16/2020

183 Golden Oak Drive – $428,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 10/19/2020

 

