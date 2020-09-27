Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County for the week of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
937 Grand Prix Drive – $925,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Fox Hollow
Sale date: 9/2/2020
328 Sorrell Red Court – $615,000
Warrenville 29851
Neighborhood: Kings Ridge
Sale date: 8/31/2020
148 Wire Road – $600,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: AIKN6
Sale date: 9/2/2020
136 Seton Circle – $589,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids
Sale date: 8/31/2020
693 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $535,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve
Sale date: 8/31/2020
212 River Wind Drive – $510,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 8/28/2020
2200 Wesson Drive – $381,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Talatha Farms
Sale date: 9/3/2020