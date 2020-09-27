You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County for the week of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

937 Grand Prix Drive – $925,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Fox Hollow

Sale date: 9/2/2020

328 Sorrell Red Court – $615,000

Warrenville 29851

Neighborhood: Kings Ridge

Sale date: 8/31/2020

148 Wire Road – $600,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: AIKN6

Sale date: 9/2/2020

136 Seton Circle – $589,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids

Sale date: 8/31/2020

693 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $535,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve

Sale date: 8/31/2020

212 River Wind Drive – $510,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 8/28/2020

2200 Wesson Drive – $381,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Talatha Farms

Sale date: 9/3/2020

 

