Stocks rally, sputter, end winning streak
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday after a late-afternoon splash of selling erased early gains, ending a weeklong rally.
Banks accounted for much of the decline, along with utilities and industrial companies. Those losses offset gains in health care, technology and consumer products stocks.
The benchmark S&P 500 ended barely lower, its second loss over the past seven trading days. It's still up 13 percent so far in 2019.
Investors were looking ahead to what the Federal Reserve will say Wednesday following a two-day meeting of policymakers. The central bank has signaled that it will be "patient" in raising interest rates.
Investors seem reassured that the Fed will continue to hold off on raising rates, and that's given them more confidence to push the market higher this year.
"Typically, markets tend to be flat in front of the Fed, usually we're in a wait-and-see mode," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones.
SEC blasts Musk's contempt defense
DETROIT — U.S. securities regulators countered Tesla CEO Elon Musk's contempt-of-court defense late Monday, writing in court papers that he brazenly disregarded a federal judge's order and that one of his arguments "borders on the ridiculous."
Lawyers for the Securities and Exchange Commission, in a response to Musk, wrote that when the contempt motion was filed in February, Musk had not had a single tweet approved by a company lawyer, violating a requirement of a court-approved settlement order.
The October securities fraud settlement stemmed from tweets by Musk in August about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. But Musk didn't have the funding secured. Tesla and Musk each had to pay $20 million in fines and agree to governance changes that included Musk's removal as chairman.
SEC lawyers wrote in a response to Musk's defense that he interprets the settlement order as not requiring pre-approval unless Musk decides the tweets are meaningful to investors. The agency said Musk's argument that tweeting about car production forecasts on Feb. 19 wasn't material information is nearly ridiculous.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan will decide if Musk is in contempt and whether he should be punished. The SEC said no hearing is necessary on the matter "because there appear to be no disputed issues of material fact."
Musk's lawyers wrote last week that the Feb. 19 tweet merely restated previously approved disclosures on electric car production. They wrote that the tweet, which was published after the markets closed, neither revealed material information nor altered the mix of data available to investors. The lawyers also accused the SEC of censorship and of violating Musk's First Amendment rights.
Ford shifting 550 jobs within Ky.
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator to meet growing demand for its large SUVs.
Growing sales for the Expedition and Navigator are driving a 20 percent production boost at the Louisville plant, the automaker said.
To boost the truck plant's workforce, Ford said it will shift the jobs away from its crosstown factory — Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC.
Growing demand for large SUVs is fueling the employment boost at the truck plant.
Retail sales of the Expedition eight-passenger SUV surged 35 percent last year, Ford said. Navigator sales grew 70 percent in 2018, posting the vehicle's best sales year since 2007, it said.
The truck plant's production will increase after the summer shutdown in July, Ford said.
Trading in Fox Corp. begins
NEW YORK — Fox Corp., the Fox assets that are not part of Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment business, began trading as a stand-alone company on Tuesday.
Disney's acquisition of the other Fox assets was set to close by early Wednesday, more than a year after the mega deal was first proposed in December 2017.
Fox Corp. consists mainly of Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports and Fox News. Disney is acquiring Fox's movie business, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000 as well as Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21, with shows including "The Simpsons" and "Modern Family."
Fox Corp. is trading under "FOX" and "FOXA" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
DSW posts surprise loss, will be renamed
NEW YORK — Shoe chain DSW Inc. on Tuesday reported a surprise $45.7 million loss for its fiscal fourth quarter as it digested costs from acquisitions.
DSW, based in Columbus, Ohio, also offered a disappointing earnings forecast for the current year.
The results come as the chain said it plans to change its corporate name to Designer Brands Inc. as it expands its offerings. It's slated to change its ticker symbol to DBI on April 2.
Last year, the company purchased Camuto Group, a shoe manufacturer that owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand.
DSW also has been adding services like nail salons, and it plans to build exclusive brands and products.
The company has one store in the Charleston area, in Bowman Place in Mount Pleasant.