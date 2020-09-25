Week 1 Prep Football Roundup

BROOKLAND-CAYCE 41, FOX CREEK 6
Eighth-ranked Brookland-Cayce spoiled Fox Creek's first game in Class AAA with a 41-6 win at Lions Memorial Field.
The Predators (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAA) continue region play next Friday against Gilbert.
WADE HAMPTON 26, SILVER BLUFF 24
Silver Bluff had a shot at the win on the road Friday night at Wade Hampton but lost the turnover battle and the game, 26-24.
The Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AA) host Pelion next Friday in region play.
WAGENER-SALLEY 22, HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 6
Sixth-ranked Wagener-Salley opened the season with a 22-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday.
After waiting out a lightning delay, the two-time defending Region 3-A champs took a 14-0 lead after one quarter and held the Trojans at arm's length.
Wagener-Salley (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A) continues region play next Friday at Blackville-Hilda.
WILLISTON-ELKO 48, CALHOUN COUNTY 6
First-year head coach Richard Bush got his first win at Williston-Elko in a big way, as the Blue Devils crushed Calhoun County to open the season.
Williston-Elko (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A) hits the road next Friday to visit No. 3 Ridge Spring-Monetta in region play.