Holiday travel rush off to good start
WASHINGTON — Mild weather and falling gasoline prices are helping Thanksgiving travelers get where they're going while saving a few bucks.
Airports around the country were busy Wednesday, leading to more than 1,500 delayed flights by early afternoon on the East Coast. Only about 75 flights were canceled, with about 40 of those in San Francisco, according to FlightAware.
Holiday revelers traveling by car were able to take advantage of a big decline in gasoline prices caused by lower oil prices. The nationwide average pump price on Wednesday was $2.60 a gallon, down 25 cents from a month ago.
AAA is forecasting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2005.
OECD: economy is past 'peak'
PARIS — A global economic watchdog says world growth has passed its peak and faces growing risks, including from trade disputes and higher interest rates.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which advises many of the world's richest economies, said Wednesday it has cut its forecast for global growth next year to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent previously.
The Paris-based agency said that while labor markets are in good health in major economies like the U.S., trade and investment have taken a hit from higher tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on many trade partners and escalated a tit-for-tat dispute with China.
OECD chief Angel Gurria said: "Trade conflicts and political uncertainty are adding to the difficulties governments face in ensuring that economic growth remains strong, sustainable and inclusive."
Some Amazon users' emails exposed
WASHINGTON — Amazon.com informed some customers Wednesday that their names and email addresses had been "inadvertently disclosed" as a result of a "technical error" but declined to provide further details about the security mishap.
The e-commerce giant confirmed it sent the messages, adding in a subsequent statement it had "fixed the issue." It did not say how many of its users had been affected or where and how emails had been exposed. Amazon said only that its website or and other systems had not been breached.
Amazon's limited disclosure, days before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping frenzies, drew sharp criticism on social media. Among its own sellers, some took to the company's forums to complain about Amazon's tight-lipped handling of the matter.
In October, Amazon said it reportedly fired an employee who inappropriately shared customers' emails with a third-party seller. The incident, which Amazon said it was working with law enforcement to investigate, similarly resulted in messages to customers indicating their email addresses had been exposed.
Home sales snap losing streak
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales rose in October, breaking a six-month losing streak. But sales are still down from a year ago, hurt by rising interest rates.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes climbed 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.22 million last month from 5.15 million in September. But the October sales were still down 5.1 percent from a year earlier, the largest annual drop since July 2014.
"No way is the housing market on solid ground at the moment," says Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist.
The median U.S. house price rose 3.8 percent from a year ago to $255,400. The inventory of homes for sale was 1.85 million, down from September but up 2.8 percent from a year ago. Low inventories have pushed prices higher and kept some buyers out of the market. Rising inventories will likely curb price increases and allow "for much more manageable, less frenzied buying conditions," Yun said.
October sales were up in three of four U.S. regions: They rose 1.5 percent in the Northeast, 1.9 percent in the South and 2.8 percent in the West. They fell 0.8 percent in the Midwest.
Mortgages fall: 30-year at 4.81%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates recorded the biggest drop in nearly four years this week, but remain much higher than they were a year ago.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.81 percent this week, down from 4.94 percent a week earlier. It was the biggest weekly drop since January 2015. But the 30-year rate was still up from 3.92 percent a year ago.
The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 4.24 percent from 4.36 percent a week ago. The rate stood at 3.32 percent a year ago.
A strong U.S. economy has lifted rates over the past year. Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater says rates were pushed lower this week by tumbling oil prices and stock prices.
Hawaii dairy to cease operations
HILO, Hawaii — Big Island Dairy said it will cease operations and lay off its 24 employees next year, citing financial and regulatory reasons. The owners of the facility in Ookala said in a statement that it will take months to close up shop.
"The milk processing will end, and cows will be removed from active milking," owners Derek Whitesides and Steve Whitesides said in a joint statement. "This was a difficult decision for Big Island Dairy, but it has reached a point that it lacks the additional resources needed to continue the operation under current economic and regulatory conditions."
In the meantime, they're looking for a buyer interested in keeping the dairy running.
The dairy has faced a federal lawsuit and state regulatory action after multiple wastewater discharges. Residents of Ookala have complained for several years that the wastewater ran through or next to the community.
A lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Clean Water Act was filed in 2017. Also that year, the state Department of Health fined the dairy $25,000 alleging an unlawful discharge.
Facebook appeals Cambridge fine
LONDON — Facebook has appealed its $644,000 fine for failing to protect the privacy of its users in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, arguing that U.K regulators failed to prove that British users were directly affected.
Britain's Information Commissioner Office leveled the fine after concluding Facebook processed the personal information of users unfairly by giving app developers access to their information without informed consent.
The ICO said a subset of the data was later shared with other organizations, including SCL Group, the parent company of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which counted President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign among its clients.
The ICO did not definitively assert that U.K. users had their data shared for campaigning, but said the information was harvested and "put at risk of further misuse."
Though the fine is minuscule by the standards of the tech giant's revenues, the firm appealed because of what it saw as an unacceptable precedent outlined by the decision.
Durable goods orders fall 4.4%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell by the largest amount in 15 months with a key category that tracks business investment showing weakness for the third consecutive month.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods dropped 4.4 percent last month. The October drop led by a huge decline in the volatile areas of commercial and military aircraft.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment was flat in October after declines in both August and September. The slowdown has raised the specter that a widening trade war between the United States and China is causing U.S. companies to grow more cautious about committing resources to expand and modernize their operations.
Ben Herzon, executive director of US Economics Macroeconomic Advisers, said the number of risks to manufacturing was growing amid a stronger dollar, which makes American goods less competitive on global markets to worries about the U.S.-China trade battle.
"While the manufacturing sector is currently in good shape, headwinds are mounting," Herzon said. "We expect strong momentum in the economy to overcome these headwinds and keep manufacturing on a firming trend, but we are watching developments closely for signs that this calculus could change."