Stocks fall after weak earnings data
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks retreated from record highs on Wall Street Thursday as large companies delivered weak earnings and disappointing forecasts.
The daylong slide marked a turnaround from Wednesday, when a series of solid earnings helped push major indexes to records. This is one of the busiest weeks in the latest round of corporate earnings. The market has been volatile since reports started trickling in last week.
The market has been swinging up and down for the last two weeks as investors reward and punish corporate earnings, but the overall picture shows solid performances. More than 75% of S&P 500 companies reporting have so far beat somewhat tempered forecasts.
"It's a pretty low bar to chin and a lot of companies have chinned it," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.
Amazon profit short of expectations
NEW YORK — Amazon.com reported that its second quarter profits came in below Wall Street estimates as increasing competition for faster delivery is putting pressure on the online leader's business.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says profits for the three-month period ended June 30 was $2.62 billion, or $5.22 per share. That compares with $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the year ago quarter. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $5.56 per share, according to FactSet.
The company said net sales rose 20% to $63.4 billion, beating the $62.5 billion forecast by analysts.
Amazon offered revenue outlook for the current quarter in line with analysts' expectations.
Orders for big factory goods up
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods rose last month after sharp declines the previous two months, propelled by demand for commercial aircraft and cars. A category that tracks business investment had its biggest increase in four months.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — rose 2%, after a 2.3% decline in May and an even bigger 2.8% drop in April.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment rose 1.9%, its best showing since February.
Aircraft orders, typically a volatile category, jumped about 75%, after falling more than 50% in May and almost 40% in April. Orders for cars and auto parts increased 3.1%, its biggest increase since July of 2018.
Apple buys Intel's modem unit
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is paying Intel $1 billion for the chip maker's smartphone modem division in a deal driven by the upcoming transition to the next generation of wireless technology.
The agreement announced Thursday comes three months after Apple ended a long-running dispute with one of Intel's rivals, Qualcomm. That ensured Apple would have a pipeline of chips it needs for future iPhones to work on ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G.
The Apple-Qualcomm truce prompted Intel to abandon its attempts to make chips for 5G modems, effectively putting that part of its business up for grabs.
Once the sale is completed later this year Apple will be picking up about 2,200 Intel employees and 17,000 wireless technology patents. Barring any complications, the deal is expected to close between October and December.
Comcast sees its web users grow
NEW YORK — Comcast Corp. continued to add internet customers while dropping video subscribers in the second quarter. The company's profit slipped but a key earnings measure topped Wall Street expectations.
The Philadelphia-based cable company said Thursday that it added 209,000 broadband customers and lost 224,000 video users as people continued "cutting the cord," a yearslong industry trend. Revenue in its cable division rose thanks to the gain in internet customers. Comcast also raised prices.
The company is launching its own streaming service next year amid a flood of new competitors from Disney, Apple and AT&T as traditional TV customers shrink and ratings fall. It is pulling "The Office" from Netflix to support its own service.
Overall, the company's net income fell 2.8% to $3.13 billion, or 68 cents a share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 78 cents a share, topping expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research. Revenue rose 24% to $26.86 billion, missing Wall Street's forecast of $27.19 billion.
US climbs in innovation ranking
UNITED NATIONS — The United States has reclaimed its ranking in the top five countries in the world for economic innovation, while China climbed from 17th to 14th position in the new list of nearly 130 nations.
The Global Innovation Index 2019 released Wednesday by the U.N. intellectual property agency says that "innovation is blossoming around the world."
The list keeps Switzerland in the No. 1 spot, a position it has held since 2011. Next are Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Britain. The United States had fallen from fourth place in 2017 to sixth in the 2018 rankings.
Israel entered the top 10 for the first time this year at No. 10, while South Korea edged closer to the top 10 at number 11.
Carmaker Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs
TOKYO — Nissan is slashing 12,500 jobs or about 9% of its global workforce to cut costs and achieve a turnaround amid tumbling profits, the Japanese automaker said Thursday.
Nissan Motor Co. also said it will cut global production capacity by 10% and reduce model lineups by at least 10% by the end of fiscal 2022.
CEO Hiroto Saikawa said most of the jobs cut will be auto plant workers. He did not give a regional breakdown, but said the job cuts were needed to cut global production capacity and cut costs.
A company presentation said more than 6,400 jobs would be eliminated in eight unspecified locations by the end of this fiscal year. Another 6,100 will come by fiscal 2022, it said.
Saikawa said sales are expected to begin to recover but it will take time. Some of the efforts have already begun, he said.
German firms are less optimistic
BERLIN — A survey is showing a sharper-than-expected fall in German business confidence, which dropped to a six-year low as managers' view of both their current situation and future prospects worsened.
The Ifo institute said Thursday that its monthly confidence index dropped to 95.7 points in July from 97.5 last month. Economists had expected a more modest decline to 97.2.
It was the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the index and the lowest figure since April 2013. Germany has Europe's biggest economy.
The survey is based on responses from some 9,000 firms. Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
New GM pickup earns mileage kudos
DETROIT — A new diesel version of Chevrolet's Silverado is giving the General Motors brand bragging rights for best highway mileage of any full-size pickup.
GM says the rear-wheel-drive diesel will get 33 miles per gallon on the freeway and 23 in the city. That beats the diesel Ford F-150 by 3 mpg on the highway and one mpg in the city. An older version of Fiat Chrysler's Ram gets 27 on the highway and 20 in the city.
All the figures are estimates based on Environmental Protection Agency tests.
The lead could be short-lived. A new diesel Ram is coming but mileage hasn't been announced. Both new diesels reach showrooms in the fall.
Jim Beam to build craft distillery
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The company behind Jim Beam bourbon is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a new Kentucky distillery to boost production of craft whiskeys.
Beam Suntory executives broke ground Thursday for the production facility at their flagship bourbon distilling operation in Clermont. It's part of a $60 million investment that includes upgrading the "visitors' experience" at Clermont as bourbon tourism grows.
The company seeks to build on the momentum for its super-premium craft brands, which have experienced double-digit yearly growth. The bulk of sales are in the U.S.
The new craft distillery will be named for Beam master distiller Fred Noe, a great-grandson of Jim Beam. The distillery will become the production home for such small-batch bourbons as Booker's, Baker's and Little Book, a whiskey created by Noe's son, Freddie.
Home loan rates fall in US
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate at their meeting next week.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.75% from 3.81% last week. Those are historically low levels for the 30-year rate, which a year ago stood at 4.54%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 3.18% from 3.23% last week.