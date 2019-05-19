The stories featured here represent a very small fraction of the memories forged in restaurants across the South following the end of legal segregation. We hope you’ll contribute to the conversation by recording your friends’ or relatives’ recollections of the first time they ate in white-owned restaurants.
StoryCorps, which has collected and archived nearly 75,000 facilitated interviews, has graciously allowed The Post and Courier to use its app for this important project. All you have to do to create a recording is download the app here, on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Then follow the instructions to add your interview to what StoryCorps calls its "archive of the wisdom of humanity."
You can ask any questions you’d like, although the following might help get you started in this instance:
- When you were growing up, did the adults in your family go to restaurants? What about the kids?
- Do you remember the first time you ate in a restaurant?
- What did you think when you heard you could go to white restaurants if you wanted to?
- When did you first eat in a white-owned restaurant?
- Can you describe a favorite restaurant memory?
- How often do you go to restaurants now?
Additionally, we’d love for you to add the phrase “Post and Courier Dining Integration” to your interview’s title or tags so other readers can locate it.
The posted interviews will serve as a jumping-off point for a community event at the Charleston County Public Library’s main branch on June 17 at 6 p.m. We hope to see you there.