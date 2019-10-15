It's witching hour. So for this week’s quiz, we are going to be stirring the cauldron and talking all things witchy. Returning winner Tim Housand will be dueling and ghouling with bartender Natalea-Rae Gibbons.
Questions
1. The 1983 children’s novel “The Witches” was written by what author who also wrote “James and the Giant Peach” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"?
2. Salem is the black cat companion of what TV-famous teenage witch?
3. “Season of the Witch” has become one of the defining songs by what British singer/songwriter who rose to prominence during the 1960s psychedelic rock movement?
4. In what live-action Disney film does Miss Eglantine Price, played by Angela Lansbury, use her knowledge of witchcraft to scare off Nazis during World War II?
5. In an early scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail," Sir Bedivere claims that someone is a witch if they weigh the same as what animal?
6. In what Shakespeare play do a trio of characters known as the “Three Witches," “Weird Sisters” or “Wayward Sisters” predict the title character’s rise and fall?
7. Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True played a coven of teenage witches in what 1996 film that has since become something of a cult classic? It's sometimes credited with changing media depictions of witches from fairy tale characters to normal people who are looking for a place in the world.
8. What is the name of the notorious witch figure in Slavic folklore who lives in the forest inside a hut that stands on “chicken legs"? This figure is sometimes depicted as a cannibalistic witch and sometimes as an ambiguous representation of the wilderness.
9. What play by Arthur Miller follows John Proctor and other characters during the Salem Witch Trials?
10. What is the name of the most popular brand of sauce used in Sloppy Joes?
Correct answers
1. Roald Dahl.
2. Sabrina.
3. Donovan.
4. “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.”
5. A duck.
6. “Macbeth.”
7. “The Craft.”
8. Baba Yaga.
9. "The Crucible."
10. Manwich.
Tim’s responses
1. Roald Dahl.
2. Sabrina.
3. Pete Townshend.
4. "Bedknobs and Broomsticks."
5. A duck.
6. "Richard III."
7. "Bewitched."
8. Pass.
9. "The Crucible."
10. Salem.
Natalea-Rae’s responses
1. Roald Dahl.
2. Sabrina.
3. Donovan.
4. Pass.
5. A duck.
6. “Macbeth.”
7. Pass.
8. Pass.
9. Pass.
10. Old El Paso.
Conclusion
We have a tie! Both of our contestants racked up five correct answers, which will be enough to send both of them to next week's edition of Head2Head Trivia.