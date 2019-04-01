Last Tuesday, Fresh Future Farms hosted Charleston's inaugural Black Farmers Conference. Inspired, Heade2Head Trivia is taking a look at local and global farming practices and histories from ancient Egypt to St. Helena Island. This week, we have reigning champ Claire Gibbons and newcomer Reid Simpson, a bar manager, competing.
1. Cleopatra, in addition to being a queen and scholar, was an avid vermin composter. It is said that the killing of this invertebrate was forbidden in her kingdom.
2. This is a method for enriching the soil by first clear cutting the land and then burning away any remaining vegetation.
3. This local historical figure is credited with introducing the commercial cultivation of indigo to South Carolina.
4. These kinds of farmers only produce enough food to feed themselves and their families.
5. Enslaved and skilled West Africans introduced techniques for growing this cash crop that made South Carolina, at one point in time, the wealthiest state in the union.
6. These mighty creatures native to Asia were brought over to help work some of the plantations in South Carolina.
7. This state contains the largest number of farms in the United States.
8. The kiwi is actually native to China but only after being introduced to this country did they become popular worldwide.
9. The Sea Island variety of this cash crop was favored in both English and American markets for its long, fine strands.
10. This comes into season in the fall and has its star moment at Halloween.
Correct answers
1. Earthworms.
2. Slash and burn.
3. Elizabeth Lucas Pinckney.
4. Subsistence.
5. Rice.
6. Water buffalo.
7. Texas.
8. New Zealand.
9. Cotton.
10. Pumpkins.
Claire's answers
1. Scarab beetles.
2. Slash and burn.
3. Pinckney.
4. Subsistence.
5. Rice.
6. Water buffalo.
7. Iowa.
8. New Zealand.
9. Cotton.
10. Pumpkin.
Reid's answers
1. Earthworms.
2. Pass.
3. Pass.
4. In-home farms.
5. Rice.
6. Bull.
7. Idaho.
8. Pass.
9. Pass.
10. Pumpkins.
Results
With only two incorrect responses, Claire Gibbons moves on to the next round. Find out next week if she can keep up her streak!