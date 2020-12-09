'We can play with anybody in the country': CCU invigorates a community with defining victory amid national spotlight

CONWAY — The entire college football world learned on Saturday what Coastal Carolina fans have known since September: The 2020 Chanticleers are no joke.

And the team’s Cinderella season withstood he national spotlight that comes with ESPN College GameDay and highly-ranked competition in town.

From state and local politicians, to former players, to a stable of diehard fans, the attention was years in the making — and out there for the permanent taking.

When the final whistle blew, No. 18 CCU knocked out a heavyweight by defeating No. 13 Brigham Young, 22-17, when CCU safety Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU wide receiver Dax Milne at the 1-yard-line as time expired.

It was fitting that the CCU defense shone brightest on the final play, considering it held a BYU team that was No. 5 in the country in total offense (535.8 yards per game) to just 405 yards and No. 4 in scoring offense (47.6 points per game) to a mere 17 points.

In a year defined by disease and economic hardship, the victory gave all of Horry County and South Carolina something to celebrate.

