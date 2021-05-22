War Eagles' Dunbar, Bulldogs' 4x400 relay win state championships

HOPKINS — Wagener-Salley's Key'Asia Dunbar and Silver Bluff's girls' 4x400 relay team won state championships Saturday at the Class A/AA meets at Lower Richland High School.
It was a repeat performance for Dunbar, who also won in 2019. She defended her title with a throw of more than 35 feet.
Silver Bluff's relay team finished in a time of 4:06.99, .7 seconds ahead of Philip Simmons. It capped a strong day for Silver Bluff's girls, who finished seventh in the state as a team.
Alexis Bryant earned a medal with a third-place finish in the high jump, and Fantasia Smith did the same in the 400-meter dash. Laurie Lamar finished fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 100, Kalyn Glover was fifth in the 200 and Aaliyah Washington took sixth in the 400.
Barnwell's boys finished ninth thanks to a trio of medal performances. CJ Ransom was runner-up in the 400 hurdles, Tyler Smith was third in the high jump, and Marcus Robinson was third in the 400 to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200.
Barnwell's Shontavia Tyler finished sixth in the shot put.
Silver Bluff's boys finished 14th, led by a third-place finish in the 100 by Traevon Dunbar. The Bulldogs qualified three relay teams – the 4x100 finished fifth, the 4x400 was sixth and the 4x800 took eighth. Allante Williams was seventh in the 110 hurdles, DenTavis Morris was eighth in the 100 and DeVontia Dewitt was eighth in the 400.
Wagener-Salley's Chris Kitchings qualified for two events, placing fifth in Class A in the 100 and sixth in the long jump.
Williston-Elko's Jordan Armstrong finished fourth in Class A in the discus.