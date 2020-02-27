Walmart to take on Amazon's Prime offering; homebuyers inked more contracts in Jan.

Walmart plans a rival to Prime
NEW YORK — Walmart said Thursday it's developing a competitor to Amazon's juggernaut Prime membership program, saying it will be will be called Walmart+.
The retailer declined to release other details.
The news website Vox first reported the deal, saying the discounter would have certain perks that Amazon couldn't offer. Walmart will be publicly testing the program as soon as March, according to Vox.
The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon to deliver goods to shoppers faster. Amazon's Prime $119 per-year Prime offering includes such perks as unlimited next-day shipping on more than 10 million items, as well as free streaming of music, TV shows and movies.
Economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the final quarter of last year, but damage from the spreading coronavirus is likely depressing growth in the current quarter and for the rest of the year.
The overall pace of growth in the October-December quarter was unchanged from its initial estimate a month ago, though the components were slightly altered, the Commerce Department said Thursday. A slowdown in business restocking was less severe than first believed. But a cutback in business investment in new equipment was more of a drag on growth than initially thought.
Pending home sales rise in Jan.
WASHINGTON — Americans signed 5.2 percent more contracts to buy homes in January from the previous month as lower mortgage rates and a solid economy are pushing up demand for housing.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday its index of pending sales climbed to 108.8 last month. The signings — a barometer of purchases over the next two months — have risen 5.7 percent over the past year.
Buyers have benefited from a steady drop over the past year in the average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage. But sales growth might also be restricted by a historically low inventory of homes for sales and prices that are climbing faster than wages.
Jan. orders for durable goods slip
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods dipped in January, pulled down by decreased demand for cars, automotive parts and military aircraft.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods slipped 0.2 percent last month after climbing 2.9% in December. Excluding transportation orders, which tend to be volatile, durable goods orders rose 0.9 percent, the fastest pace since April 2018.
Economists had expected a bigger drop in overall orders for durable goods, which are items such as appliances and industrial machinery meant to last at least three years.
American industry has been hobbled over the past year by President Donald Trump's trade war with China and a global economy that looked fragile even before being hit by fallout from a fast-moving coronavirus outbreak.
The numbers have been especially volatile in recent months because of Boeing Co.'s decision to suspend production of its grounded 737 Max jet. Orders for civilian aircraft surged 346.2 percent in January after dropping 66.7 percent in December.
Kia fuel leaks lead to recall
DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires.
The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers nearly 142,000 2013-2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines.
Kia says a fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. The hoses can leak and cause fires.
A fix is still being developed. The recall is expected to start April 16.
The second recall covers about 51,000 2011 and 2012 Sedona minivans. The fuel injector rail can crack from exposure to heat, causing a gas leak.
Dealers will replace the injector part starting April 16.
UK court blocks Heathrow expansion
LONDON — Campaigners won a court ruling Thursday to block the plan for a third runway at Heathrow Airport on environmental grounds, setting the stage for a new fight over whether to make Europe's biggest airport even bigger.
The ruling by Britain's Court of Appeal could stall the $18 billion plan to expand the London airport amid concerns about climate change, pollution and noise. The judges ruled that the government did not take into account its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change in making its decision.
Heathrow Airport said it will appeal to the Supreme Court and says it is "confident that we will be successful." It has said another runway is needed to meet increasing demand for air travel.