Stock investors shrug off new tariffs
NEW YORK — Once again, Wall Street's jitters over the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China proved to be short-lived.
U.S. stocks closed solidly higher Tuesday as investors largely brushed off the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods. A swift response by China, saying it will increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, also didn't dampen investors' buying mood.
Gains in technology stocks and consumer-focused companies powered Tuesday's broad rally, which reversed nearly all of the indexes' losses from a day earlier.
Bond yields climbed, sending banks higher. Energy stocks also rose along with crude oil prices.
Credit card issuers in new settlement
NEW YORK — Visa and Mastercard said Tuesday they will pay more money to settle part of a long-running lawsuit brought by merchants over fees on credit card transactions.
Visa says it will pay $4.1 billion and Mastercard will pay about $900 million. Contributions from other banks involved in the case will bring the total settlement to $6.2 billion.
A group of 19 merchants and trade groups alleged Visa and MasterCard conspired to fix fees that are charged to stores for handling credit card payments. Tuesday's settlement covers the monetary claims in the lawsuit.
But the lawsuit still has two other pieces to it that need to be resolved: a dispute over the rules Visa and Mastercard impose to accept their cards, and the merchants who chose not to participate in the settlement, which is likely to number in the thousands.
The original lawsuit against Visa and Mastercard dates from 2005.
Tesla says it gave feds documents
DETROIT — Tesla Inc. has turned over documents to the U.S. Justice Department after statements by CEO Elon Musk about taking the company private, the electric car maker confirmed Tuesday.
The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company cooperated with the request and believes the matter should be resolved quickly once federal prosecutors review information they have received, according to a company statement.
News of a potential criminal investigation pushed Tesla stock down 5 percent in morning trading Tuesday, but the decline subsided a bit by early afternoon to 3 percent, at $286.67.
"We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process," Tesla's statement said.
Bloomberg News reported Tuesday morning that the Justice Department is running a criminal probe parallel to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The news service cited two people familiar with the matter that it did not identify.
The Justice Department generally does not confirm or deny investigations, spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman in Washington said.
General Mills sales for 1Q fall short
NEW YORK — General Mills Inc. reported mixed first-quarter financial results as costs weighed down profit and a sales increase fell short of expectations.
The Minneapolis-based company's profit fell 3.1 percent to $392.3 million, or 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 71 cents per share.
Sales rose 8.6 percent to $4.09 billion on gains outside its core North America market.
The results were mixed, with profit topping Wall Street expectations of 64 cents per share, but revenue falling short of a forecast for $4.12 billion.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods faced increased costs during the quarter as it continues shifting its marketing strategy and focusing on healthier food options.
The company bought Blue Buffalo pet products earlier this year, expanding its offerings into the gourmet pet food market. It has also boosted marketing and its focus on brands including Haagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, and organic brands.
It also made a deal this year to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm as the food giant works to secure enough organic ingredients to meet consumer demand.
Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook for sales and earnings per share.
General Mills shares have declined 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 8 percent. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.
ACLU: Facebook job ads are biased
NEW YORK — The ACLU accused Facebook of discrimination, saying the company violated federal and state laws prohibiting businesses from excluding women from job ads that appear on its platform.
In a complaint filed Tuesday with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the ACLU listed 10 employers that it claims have placed discriminatory ads. The group says changes that Facebook made to its ads systems this year to prevent discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion and other characteristics didn't extend to gender.
Facebook said Tuesday that there is "no place for discrimination" on its platform and that it will defend its practices once it can review the complaint.
The complaint by the ACLU and the Communications Workers of America labor union says Facebook allows targeted jobs ads based on gender. This includes women as well as people who do not identify as either men or women, or "non-binary" people.
Papa John's has new ad pitch
NEW YORK — Papa John's, which wants to distance itself from famous founder John Schnatter, is releasing new ads Tuesday that replaces him with a diverse group of franchisees.
The commercials show several franchisees looking into the camera and introducing themselves to viewers.
"You've heard one voice of Papa John's for a long time," one of them says, followed by another who says, "It's time you heard from all of us."
The pizza chain started to remove Schnatter from its logos, pizza boxes and restaurants this summer after a report said he used a racial slur during a media training session. Schnatter, who has apologized for the slur, says it was taken out of context. He remains the company's biggest shareholder.
The new ads begin airing this week.
BMW moves shutdown due to Brexit
LONDON — BMW says it is scheduling a weeks-long shutdown of its Mini plant in England to coincide with Brexit as insurance against supply hiccups from a disorderly British departure from the European Union.
The German automaker says annual maintenance at its Cowley factory will begin April 1 — the first working day after Brexit on March 29 — and last several weeks. The shutdown usually takes place in summer.
BMW said Tuesday that it had made the decision "to minimize the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit."
The company said it considered that "worst-case scenario" unlikely, but added "we have to plan for it."
Britain and the EU have not yet finalized their divorce agreement, stirring fears among businesses of disruption to trade.
SeaWorld, ex-execs told to pay up
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle fraud claims that they misled investors over the negative impact the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" had on business.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced the proposed settlements.
The complaint alleged SeaWorld and former CEO James Atchison made misleading and false statements or omissions in SEC filings, earnings releases and calls about the documentary's impact on the company's reputation and business.
"Blackfish" chronicled the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in 2010. After the movie's release, SeaWorld faced a declining stock price and attendance.
A SeaWorld spokesman says the company neither admits nor denies the allegations under the settlement.