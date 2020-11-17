Wall Street taps the brakes after big run-up; controversial Fed nominee is in political limbo

Virus worries pause stock market rally
NEW YORK — Worries about the worsening pandemic pushed Wall Street to tap the brakes Tuesday on its big November rally, which had vaulted stocks back to record heights.
Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected. The numbers underscore how the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and threatens to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term.
Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent from a new high for its first loss in three days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record, down 0.6 percent. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2 percent.
"Today is a good example of how the markets have been pricing in a lot of the good news," said David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs.
Test vote on Trump Fed nominee stalls
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve has stalled in the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber to cast a key vote.
Judy Shelton’s nomination to join the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors is in limbo after a handful of GOP senators missed the tally because of COVID-related concerns.
Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and was opposed by three Republican senators. She was opposed by Senate Democrats, most economists and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence.
Retail sales growth slows in Oct.
NEW YORK — Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3 percent in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.
Analysts had expected the number to rise 0.5 percent. October's growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6 percent, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
Best Buy, Target and Walmart offered holiday deals in mid-October for the first time, following Amazon which held its annual Prime Day sales event in the fall this year after it was postponed from July due to the virus.
The hope was that the October deals will jumpstart holiday shopping early and keep crowds away from their stores closer to Christmas, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.
Tuesday's retail sales report is the sixth straight month of growth.
Twitter offers tweets that vanish
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called "Fleets" globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.
The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls "fleets" because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
Fleets can't be retweeted and they won't have "likes." People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.
Twitter tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, before rolling it out globally.
The news comes the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from a Senate Judiciary Committee about how they handled disinformation surrounding the presidential election.
Factory output in US jumps by 1.1%
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. industrial production rose 1.1 percent in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic.
It was a rebound after a downturn in September, but production still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The rise was slightly better than the 1 percent analysts were expecting and combined with an upward revision in September's number, has to be seen as good news as coronavirus cases spike across the U.S. and states re-instate restrictions.
A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1 percent but is still about 5 percent below its level in February before the coronavirus outbreak swept through the U.S., closing businesses, factories and schools.
In October, industry operated at 72.8 percent of capacity, down from a reading of 77 percent of capacity a year ago.
Utilities' output rose 3.9 percent, but output at mines fell 0.6 percent and is now 14.4 percent below where it was this time last year.
September's number was revised upward from -0.6% to -0.4%. It remains the only decline since April's 12.7% drop.
Buffett's firm invests in drugmakers
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's company has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and added new investments in several drugmakers while tweaking several other holdings in its stock portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed an update on its stock portfolio with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. Many investors follow the company's holdings closely because of Buffett's past track record.
Berkshire said Monday that it sold off 36.3 million Apple shares during the third quarter, but the iPhone maker remained Berkshire's biggest single investment worth nearly $114 billion.
Berkshire revealed several new investments in pharmaceutical companies made during the quarter, including Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Pfizer. The Merck, Bristol Myers and AbbVie stakes are all worth roughly $2 billion apiece, while the Pfizer investment was smaller at roughly $140 million.
Buffett's company also picked up 2.4 million shares of T-Mobile.
Berkshire added to its holdings in Bank of America, Kroger and General Motors during the quarter. Bank of America remains Berkshire's second-largest investment, worth nearly $28 billion after this latest investment.
On the selling side, Berkshire reduced its investments in financial firms Wells Fargo and JP Morgan and sold off some of its stakes in dialysis firm DaVita and mining company Barrick Gold.
BA, American to start UK virus tests
LONDON — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the U.S. to London's Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travelers to quarantine for 14 days.
The airline says the pilot program will offer voluntary testing starting Nov. 25 in partnership with American Airlines for passengers flying to Heathrow from New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.
Passengers will be tested 72 hours before departure, on arrival at Heathrow and again three days after arrival. British Airways says its goal is to show that a single test 72 hours before takeoff is enough to ensure travelers aren't carrying COVID-19, allowing authorities to end the quarantine requirement.
The pre-departure test will be conducted at home by travelers, who will self-collect a nasal sample under the supervision of medical professionals by videoconference, BA said. The second test, which happens on arrival at Heathrow, will be a nasal swab conducted by health workers at the airport. The third test is a saliva sample taken alone by passengers three days after arrival in the U.K.
BA said more airlines may join the testing program in the coming weeks.
Ex-UAW exec gets prison for kickback
DETROIT — A former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls "systemic" corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
Joe Ashton, 72, of Ocean View, N.J., had hoped for house arrest, noting his wife has multiple sclerosis and needs constant care. But the judge said a prison term was appropriate for a crime that shook the faith of union members.
Ashton led the UAW's General Motors department until July 2014 and also had a seat on the automaker's board. He awarded a $3.9 million contract from a training center for thousands of watches that were produced but never given to members. In exchange, he got a $250,000 kickback from the vendor, a chiropractor.
"I cannot tell you how ashamed and remorseful I am for what I've done," Ashton said.