Wall Street takes its foot off the gas; Amazon is in the EU's antitrust crosshairs

Global rally fades, but hopes remain
NEW YORK — Stocks downshifted on Tuesday, a day after their powerful worldwide rally, but optimism remained high that the global economy may still be headed for a return to normal.
It was the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine pushed investors to reorder which stocks they see winning and losing, and the continuing revamp left the majority of U.S. stocks higher but indexes mixed. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, held onto their big gains from a day earlier or added some more amid strengthened confidence in the economy.
The S&P 500 dipped about 0.1 percent after erasing most of an early loss. The relatively small movement, though, belied a lot of churning underneath. Nearly two out of three stocks in the index climbed, while losses for some of the largest and most influential technology stocks offset them.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent, The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.4 percent.
The flashpoint for all the moves was Monday's announcement from Pfizer that a potential COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with German partner BioNTech may be 90 percent effective, based on early but incomplete test results.
"This was such an environment of exuberance, which makes sense given some pretty compelling statistics" about immunity response for the vaccine candidate, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco. "But there are still a number of steps between now and distribution."
EU pursues Amazon over data use
LONDON — European Union regulators filed antitrust charges Tuesday against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its access to data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.
The EU's executive Commission, the bloc's top antitrust enforcer, issued the charges after it started looking into the company two years ago. Adding to Amazon's regulatory headaches, the EU also opened a second investigation into whether the company favors product offers and merchants that use its own logistics and delivery system.
It's not a problem that Amazon is big and successful but "our concern is very specific business conduct which appears to distort genuine competition," said Margrethe Vestager, the EU official in charge of competition issues
EU officials focused on the company's dual role as a marketplace and retailer. In addition to selling its own products, the U.S. company allows third-party retailers to sell their own goods through its site.
Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to as much as $28 billion based on 2019 earnings. The company rejected the accusations.
"We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts," the company said.
Job openings edge up, hiring slips
WASHINGTON — American employers advertised slightly more jobs in September but hired fewer people as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from spring's coronavirus collapse.
Job postings rose to to 6.44 million in September, up from 6.35 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Employers hired 5.87 million workers, down from 5.95 million in September.
The U.S. labor market has rebounded gradually from last spring economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply to 6.9 percent from 7.9 percent in September.
But the economy is still 10 million jobs short of what it had in February before the outbreak slammed the economy, forcing businesses to close at least temporarily. Americans, and their wallets, largely remained homebound in large swaths of the country.
Ulta shops to open in some Target stores
NEW YORK — The nation's largest beauty store chain, Ulta Beauty, has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.
The shops, which will each be about 1,000 square feet and carry makeup, skincare, and fragrance, will operate beside existing beauty sections in Target stores, the companies said Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
"It's a combination of two winning retailers that have great momentum in the market that can redefine the category," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.
The partnership stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits and more people try to minimize potential exposure to the virus through one-stop shopping. COVID has dampened sales of lipstick as people wear masks, but the skincare business has enjoyed stronger sales. Both companies should increase their customer base. Combined, Target and Ulta have more than 100 million active loyalty program members across Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards.
New Macs built to run like iPhones
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.
For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone's mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren't immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs. Apple didn't demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination.
The new lineup unveiled Tuesday will be in stores five months after Apple announced it would abandon its longtime partner Intel in favor of using its own processors for its Mac line of computers. Apple said its new Mac chips will offer faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer running times on a single battery charge.
For instance, some Macs have eliminated a cooling fan inside the machines, helping slim down their design.
Initially, Apple will only be putting its chips in smaller computers — the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the Mac Mini desktop. The company expects it will take another two years before all its Macs are running on the in-house chips.
All three new computers are supposed to be available in stores next week, with prices starting at almost $700 for the Mac Mini to $1,200 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Ford adds jobs to make electric vehicles
DETROIT — Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven't gone on sale yet.
The automaker says it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City plant in Missouri to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year.
Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich. which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.
In addition, Ford says it will invest $100 million in the Kansas City plant for an assembly line that will build the electric vans.
Ford executive Kumar Galhotra says the company expects strong demand for the vans as many package delivery companies try to reduce their carbon footprints. The company also expects high demand for the electric pickup. Galhotra says production forecasts will be released later.
Ford will reveal details of the E-Transit electric van on Thursday.
Walmart, GM to test driveless deliveries
DETROIT — Walmart is teaming up with General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit to test driverless delivery in Arizona.
The companies say battery powered Chevrolet Volt vehicles will begin deliveries in Scottsdale early next year. At first they'll have human backup drivers who will monitor the cars and help to deliver packages to doors. But Ray Wert, spokesman at GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, says they'll eventually move to fully autonomous deliveries.
Walmart says customers will be able to place an order and it will be delivered contact-free by a Cruise vehicle. The retail giant says it's one of several autonomous vehicle pilot projects designed to chart a new roadmap for retail sales.
The company says it started an express delivery service in April and now has it in over 2,800 stores that reach more than 65 percent of U.S. households.
Wert says the testing with Walmart will start small and gradually ramp up.