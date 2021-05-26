Wall Street nudges stocks higher in bumpy conditions; Exxon shareholders revolt, oust at least 2 directors

Stocks end up as investors size up rebound
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed higher May 26 as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.
A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick's Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results.
The S&P 500's gain was kept in check by lagging health care stocks.
Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.
"That's just going to be the state of market environment for some time to come," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.
The next key economic update is set for May 27, when the U.S. Commerce Department releases its latest Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.
Exxon board shaken up in climate fight
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster the oil giant's finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.
The results, which were called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholders meeting May 26. Exxon said that because the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for "some period of time."
The outcome represents a setback for Exxon's leadership.
The dissident slate of directors was proposed by a hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which asserted that Exxon's current board was ill-equipped to handle the transformations that are reshaping the energy sector.
The two candidates elected from the Engine No. 1 slate were Gregory Goff, a former CEO of Andeavor, a petroleum refining and marketer formerly known as Tesoro, and Kaisa Hietala, former executive vice president of renewable products at Neste.
Amazon's Bezos to pass CEO baton July 5
NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.
Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said May 26 that company executive Andy Jassy will take over the top role July 5.
"We chose that date because it's sentimental for me," Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.
Amazon.com Inc. announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn't provide a specific date. Jassy currently runs the company's cloud-computing business.
Bezos, 57 and with a personal fortune of $167 billion, won't be going far. He will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. He also plans to focus on his other ventures, such as his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.
Dick's rallies on return of team sports
NEW YORK — A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick's Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves.
First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in 2021. Sales at established stores surged 115 percent.
The company did a lot better than many other retailers during the pandemic as families turned to camping, water sports and other socially distanced activities. With the return of team sports, first-quarter profits surged to a record.
Dick's earned $361.8 million, swinging back from a loss of $143.4 million. Revenue also exceeded expectations.
Ford says EV sales will hit 40%
DETROIT — Ford expects 40 percent of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them.
Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on May 26, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.
The company also announced it would create a separate business called Ford Pro that will focus on commercial and government fleet buyers. It also expects to have about 1 million vehicles capable of getting over-the-internet software updates by the end of this year. Ford says it will have more vehicles capable of this than Tesla by July of 2022.
In the U.S., Ford's largest market, electric vehicles are only 1.2 percent of Ford's sales through April. Ford currently offers only one all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E SUV, but by next spring it will have an all-electric F-150 pickup and a battery-powered Transit van.
Shell ordered to cut emissions by 45%
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court on May 26 ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet.
The Hague District Court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough.
The decision could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world. Activists gathered outside the courtroom erupted into cheers as the decision was read out loud.
The Hague court did not say how Royal Dutch Shell should achieve the ordered cutback, saying the energy giant's parent company "has complete freedom in how it meets its reduction obligation and in shaping the Shell group's corporate policy."
In a written reaction, Shell said it expects to appeal the "disappointing court decision."
Uber inks UK driver bargaining pact
LONDON — Uber said May 26 that it's formally recognizing a major British trade union so it can represent drivers, a breakthrough for labor campaigners seeking fairer working conditions from the U.S. ride-hailing giant.
The company said it signed a collective bargaining agreement with the GMB trade union, one of the U.K.'s biggest.
The GMB will represent Uber's 70,000 drivers across the U.K. who will still be able to choose if, when and where they drive. Union membership won't be automatic and drivers will have to sign up for it.
Uber and other app-based gig economy companies have been facing pressure across Europe to reform labor models that are often blamed for precarious jobs and low salaries.
The deal comes after the U.K.'s top court disrupted Uber's business model by ruling earlier this year that the company's drivers should be classed as workers and not self-employed.