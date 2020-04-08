Wall Street jumps 3.4%, actually holds on this time

NEW YORK — Wall Street shot to a 3.4 percent on Wednesday as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak's trajectory.
It's the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market.
Some investors are envisioning the other side of the economic shutdown that is gripping the world as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus. The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23 percent since hitting a low more than two weeks ago, building on earlier gains driven by massive amounts of economic aid promised by governments and central banks.
While many analysts remain skeptical of the rally given how much uncertainty still remains, optimism rose Wednesday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said the White House is working on plans to eventually reopen the country. President Donald Trump later said it "will be sooner rather than later."
"It's positive that people are talking about reopening the economy," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial. "The White House has been talking about that. The more we can focus on what the economy will look like several months out, the better it will be for markets."
Another bounce came after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its meeting last month, where it slashed short-term interest rates back to nearly zero. The minutes confirmed expectations that the Fed will do “whatever it takes” to support markets, according to Bob Miller, head of Americas fundamental fixed income at BlackRock.
Uncertainty, though, is still the dominant force in markets. The World Trade Organization said global trade could fall anywhere from 13 percent to 32 percent this year, a range that reflects how unpredictable the pandemic is.