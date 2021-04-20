Wall Street gives up more gains; Netflix subscriber growth is slowing faster than expected

Banks, tech trigger more market losses
NEW YORK — Stocks fell for the second straight day April 20, giving up more of their recent gains as Wall Street shifts its focus on a busy week of corporate earnings reports.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and has now lost nearly all of its gain from last week. Apple fell 1.3 percent as part of a broad slide in technology companies. Banks also accounted for a big share of the selling, which came as bond yields fell, reversing course after moving higher on Monday.
Investors turned defensive, favoring utilities, real estate stocks and a mix of companies that make consumer staples like food and household products.
The market has been swaying between gains and record highs to pullbacks as investors weigh solid economic growth against the risks still posed by the virus pandemic. That push and pull will likely continue as vaccine distribution rolls on and various industries reopen.
"Overall, we're going to have some volatility in the market this year, but everything to me looks fairly rosy for the next six months or so," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.
Netflix growth zapped as pandemic eases
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix's rapid subscriber growth is slowing far faster than anticipated as people who have been cooped at home during the pandemic are able to get out and away from the television again.
The video-streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through March, its smallest gain during that three-month period in four years.
The performance reported April 20 was about 2 million fewer subscribers than both management and analysts had predicted Netflix would add during the first quarter.
It marked a huge comedown from the same time last year when Netflix added nearly 16 million subscribers. That came just as governments around the world imposed lockdowns that created a huge captive audience for the leading video-streaming service.
Signaling that the trend is continuing, Netflix forecast an increase of just 1 million worldwide subscribers in its current April-June period, down from an increase of 10 million subscribers at the same time last year.
CN bids $33.7B for KC Southern
NEW YORK — A bidding war is breaking out for Kansas City Southern, with Canadian National Railway making a $33.7 billion cash-and-stock offer for the railway.
The bid trumps a $25 billion cash-and-stock proposal made by Canadian Pacific last month.
Any deal would capitalize on growing trade across North America by creating the first railroad that would link the United States, Mexico and Canada. Last year the three countries entered into a revamped regional trade pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, that is expected to encourage trade and investment across North America.
A surge in manufacturing is already benefiting the companies. According to a research report Monday from Stifel, the six major railroad all reported double-digit increases in volume over the past week compared with a year earlier with strength in nearly every segment.
If the two companies were to combine, it would create a business connecting ports and rails in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
In contrast, Canadian Pacific said its proposed deal would create a combined company that would operate about 20,000 miles of railway, employ 20,000 workers and generate annual revenue of about $8.7 billion.
Wary regulators have not approved a major railroad merger since the 1990s, but industry analysts have said that Canadian Pacific's proposed $25 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern has a good chance of getting the green light because there is little overlap between the two lines.
Venmo allows users to buy Bitcoin, others
NEW YORK — Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app, the company said Tuesday, the latest mainstream financial platform to wade into alternative currency like Bitcoin.
In addition to Bitcoin, Venmo has opened up the platform to Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash — generally considered to be among the mainstream of the digital currencies. Despite the social media proclaimed arrival of Doge Day Tuesday, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not on the list to be cleared for trade on Venmo. Crypto buyers will be able to publish their purchases or sells on the Venmo's social feed as well.
Bitcoin has attracted massive interest, particularly in the last 18 months. Its price has held steadily above $50,000, and the value of other cryptocurrencies has been on the rise.
The digital currency trading platform Coinbase went public earlier this month, giving the company a valuation over more than $80 billion. Companies like Tesla now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment on its cars.
Venmo will only allow users to buy, sell or hold crypto currencies. The company is not allowing its users to send these currencies as a form of payment between users yet.
Apple unveils products, sets privacy update
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple spruced up its product line at an event April 20 while slipping in quiet notice of a software update, now due next week, designed to enhance the privacy of iPhone users at the expense of digital advertisers such as Facebook.
Timing for the software upgrade trickled out during a series of announcements for new iPads, iMac computers and more during a pre-recorded event that sometimes seemed like a one-hour infomercial for Apple.
Apple also unveiled a new subscription option for podcasts and a gadget called AirTags — coin-sized devices that can be attached to keys, backpacks, purses and other items to help people track them down via iPhone if they're misplaced.
The AirTags, due in stores April 30, will require the iPhone software update called iOS 14.5. That update will also include a new feature requiring apps to obtain explicit permission from users before tracking their activity and whereabouts. Apple said in a footnote to its AirTags announcement that the update will be released at some point next week.
Apple had previously only said that the update would be available in the spring. A similar software update is coming out for iPads as well. The new tool could drain revenue from apps such as Facebook, which rely on following people around on iPhones to collect personal information that helps them sell targeted ads.
Subaru recalls some autos over 2 issues
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.
The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018-2019 and Impreza cars from 2017-2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off. That can cause a short circuit.
Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe. The recall is to start May 28.
The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018-2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash.
Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.
CSX profit dips but it sees economy growing
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX Corp. said its first-quarter profit declined 8 percent to $706 million because of higher expenses, but the railroad said it expects to benefit as the U.S. economy strengthens further over the rest of the year.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.
CSX, which serves the Charleston region, reiterated that it expects volume to grow this year at a faster pace than the U.S. economy, which is the midst of a recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am pleased to see momentum steadily building over the past few months," CEO Jim Foote said. "It's nice to finally have an economic tailwind at our backs."
The freight railroad's revenue declined 1 percent to $2.81 billion in the period, which matched forecasts. Volume was up about 1 percent over last year's first quarter, but revenue fell across automotive, chemical and coal shipments.
CSX said its expenses increased 2 percent to $1.71 billion in the quarter as it spent more on salaries and materials as it dealt with severe winter weather.
Toshiba brushes off latest buyout bid
TOKYO — Toshiba Corp. on April 20 brushed off a fresh missive from CVC Partners about the global fund's proposal to acquire the ailing Japanese manufacturer, though it stopped short of outright rejecting it.
Toshiba said that a letter from CVC that it received the prior day was "not possible to evaluate."
Toshiba said the letter did not provide necessary details such as CVC's capital structure or post-acquisition management policies and an assurance of compliance with local and foreign laws and regulations. But the Japanese technology and energy giant did not rule out the offer, estimated to be worth $18 billion.
Toshiba earlier said the CVC's initial proposal to take the company private was not viable, though it promised to review it.