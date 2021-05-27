Wall Street gets boost from new economic reports; Boeing to pay $17M fine over 737 problems

Stocks in US turn up on bullish data
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1 percent. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.
Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.
"We're advising investors that if we're going to get outsized positive economic news, it really supports the extent to which and the speed with which we're going to see a reopening in the economy," said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. "And we think stocks are reacting positively to that today."
Boeing to pay $17M to settle 737 case
DALLAS — Federal officials say Boeing will pay at least $17 million and take steps to fix production problems on its 737 jets including the Max.
The Federal Aviation Administration said May 27 that the settlement covers the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some Boeing 737 NG and 737 Max planes built between 2015 and 2019.
The settlement, while not a large sum for Boeing is the latest black eye for the iconic American manufacturer.
The FAA said Boeing will pay the civil penalty within 30 days and could be hit with about $10 million in additional fines if it fails to take steps including preventing the use of unapproved parts.
The FAA said Boeing also must analyze whether the company and its suppliers are ready to safely raise production rates for the 737.
Home sale contracts declined in April
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers.
The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales fell 4.4 percent to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was much more than economists were expecting heading into the summer.
Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months, are more than 50 percent ahead of where they were last April, however, that was in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and virtually everything had been shut down. April's decline could portend a weak summer in the housing market despite soaring prices and historically low interest rates entice buyers.
While many people are looking to upgrade, not as many people are willing to pack up and leave their current homes, resulting in a record-low number of houses on the market. That lack of inventory — along with sky-high costs for building materials like lumber — has pushed prices of new and existing homes to record highs.
Home loan rates decline for week
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3 percent mark. Signs continued of the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported May 27 that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95 percent from 3 percent last week. At this time last year, the average long-term rate was 3.15 percent.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, eased to 2.27 percent from 2.29 percent.
Yellen: Recovery likely to be 'bumpy'
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be "bumpy" with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year.
But Yellen insists that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the economy, the government has the tools to address that threat.
In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday, Yellen was asked about the big jump in consumer prices reported last week. She said that the April price increase was the result of a number of special factors related to the economy opening back up.
Online scrubs seller Figs soars in IPO
NEW YORK — Shares of online scrubs seller Figs soared in their May 27 stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.
Founded in 2013, Figs set out to remake what medical scrubs looked like: from boxy, V-necked and baggy to a more fitted silhouette.
At first, the company's founders sold the scrubs from their cars outside hospitals, trying to catch health care workers as they left their shifts at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Today, Figs sells its goods online, and offers scrubs in all different styles, including bottoms that look like joggers and sleeveless tops.
Last year, the company's revenue more than doubled to $263 million from 2019.
Pipelines must beef up cyber defense
WASHINGTON — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive. It's in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states.
The Transportation Security Administration directive released May 27 mandates that the owners and operators of the nation's pipelines report any cyber incidents to the federal government.
They'll also be required to have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline says it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from hackers.