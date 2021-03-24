Wall Street falls as investors exit tech stocks; Atlanta office tower lands Google

Late sell-off leaves stocks lower
NEW YORK — A late-afternoon burst of selling on Wall Street erased an early gain for stocks Wednesday, pulling the market further below the all-time high it reached just a week ago.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.5 percent after having been up 0.8 percent in the early going. Technology and communication services companies accounted for the heaviest selling, outweighing gains in financial, energy and industrial stocks.
Bond yields, which mostly fell after rising earlier this week, have climbed as traders have been watching the potential for inflation picking up after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending. That has depressed U.S. bond prices, prompting some to shift money out of stocks and into debt.
"The markets are kind of choppy and sideways and everything is sort of trying to figure out who's in charge, where's the equilibrium — and it creates uncertainty," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "When people don't know what to do, they either do nothing or they sell. They very rarely buy."
Google to take most of Atlanta tower
ATLANTA — Google says it will occupy most of an Atlanta office tower as part of a Georgia expansion.
The subsidiary of Alphabet said Tuesday that it will also retrofit an existing data center in the Atlanta suburb of Lithia Springs.
Google said it will occupy five floors of a 31-story building under construction in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, saying it would later take over an additional 14 floors. That would be more than 500,000 square feet of office space.
Google initially announced plans to move into the 1105 Peachtree building in 2019. A malfunctioning crane constructing the building caused evacuations and street shutdowns in February.
The company hasn't said how many workers it will hire in Atlanta, but now has 185 positions posted. It's part of a $7 billion expansion the company announced earlier this month, including hiring 10,000 new full-time workers in the United States, including a total of "thousands" of positions in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York. Under that pan, Google is investing $500 million to expand its South Carolina data center near Moncks Corner.
Google's announcement follows other recent expansion announcements in Atlanta by Microsoft, Facebook and Airbnb.
Factory orders reverse course, fall in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slumped 1.1 percent in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping.
Orders had been rising for nine consecutive months, including a sizable 3.5 percent jump in January, according to the Commerce Department.
The size of the drop surprised economists, though it is likely that there was significant disruption from severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month, on top of ongoing supply-chain problems.
The category that covers business investment dropped 0.8 percent in February following solid gains of 0.6 percent in January and 1.5 percent in December.
The volatile transportation sector fell 1.6 percent with demand for commercial aircraft, a sector plagued by the huge drop in air travel during the pandemic, shooting up 103 percent. Contributing was beleaguered manufacturer Boeing, which for the first time since December 2019 booked positive net orders.
But orders for autos and auto parts slumped 8.7 percent with numerous plants shutdown due to a global shortage of semiconductors, a critical component used in cars and trucks.
Ex-vax chief fired over harassment claims
WASHINGTON — The former chief science adviser for the U.S. effort to rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines has been fired from the board of a medical research company over sexual harassment allegations, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday.
The company said it is firing Moncef Slaoui from his position as board chair at Galvani Bioelectronics, effective immediately, after its investigation substantiated a complaint about his conduct toward an employee "several years ago" when Slaoui worked for the drugmaker.
GlaxoSmithKline is a majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics.
Slaoui served as chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, which was launched under the Trump administration to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
Slaoui could not be reached Wednesday for comment. Emails to the recently launched Centessa Pharmaceuticals, where Slaoui is listed as chief scientific officer, and Medicxi, where he is listed as a partner, were not immediately returned.
GlaxoSmithKline said its investigation began after it received a letter in February outlining the allegations of "sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct." It said that Slaoui's conduct was "unacceptable" and an "abuse of his leadership position." It did not provide further details.
GameStop weighs sale of its stock
LOS ANGELES — GameStop is considering selling some of its shares, a move that would enable the video-game retailer to capitalize on the massive surge in its stock price this year.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, the company noted that it has been evaluating since January whether to increase a $100 million stock offering program it established through Jeffries LLC in December.
The company said it has yet to sell any shares via the offering program, but is weighing doing so in order to help pay for a multiyear business transformation plan. GameStop didn't offer any other specifics about the potential timing or size of a stock sale.
GameStop shares vaulted 1,625 percent in January as bands of smaller and novice investors communicating on social media hyped up the retailer's stock in hopes of making big returns at the expense of hedge funds betting the shares would head lower. The stock was down 17 percent in midday trading Wednesday. It's still up about 700% this year.
In the filing, GameStop acknowledged the stock's "extreme" volatility this year, noting the price run up has often been "unrelated or disproportionate" to the company's operating performance. GameStop warned investors that its shares may continue to fluctuate widely.
The SEC filing followed the release of GameStop's fiscal fourth-quarter results, which fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company has been permanently closing stores and working to expand its e-commerce business as it adapts to the growing popularity of mobile gaming and video-game downloading.