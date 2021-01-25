Wall Street ends on an uneven note; Bud Light parent won't buy Super Bowl ads this year

Stocks mixed in bumpy trading session
NEW YORK — Stocks swerved to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday, ahead of a deluge of corporate earnings reports scheduled to arrive this week.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent as gains for influential Big Tech stocks were big enough to steady the index and return it to a record. It recovered from a 1.2 percent loss earlier in the day, as investors expect Apple and other tech giants to report healthy profits for the end of 2020 in coming days.
Other areas of the market were softer, though, and the majority of stocks on Wall Street fell amid concerns about the still-raging pandemic, delayed COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in some places and Washington's ability to deliver stimulus to blunt the resulting economic pain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq composite, which is packed with tech stocks, rose 0.7%, to 13,635.99 and another record and the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fell 0.3 percent.
Besides Apple, more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. They include American Express, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, AT&T and Tesla.
"We've had a sprint higher for about four weeks now and there's a lot coming this week," said Brad Peterson, national portfolio advisor at Northern Trust Wealth Management. "Today's action is probably just a pause."
Budweiser says it'll sit out Super Bowl
NEW YORK — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn't advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it's donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.
Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. Those are some of its hottest sellers, particularly among younger viewers.
But the decision to not do an anthemic Budweiser ad showcases the caution with which some advertisers are approaching the first COVID-era Super Bowl.
"We have a pandemic that is casting a pall over just about everything," said Paul Argenti, Dartmouth College professor of corporate communication. "It's hard to feel the exuberance and excitement people normally would."
The Anheuser-Busch move follows a similar announcement from PepsiCo., which won't be advertising its biggest brand, Pepsi, in order to focus on its sponsorship of the the halftime show. Other veteran Super Bowl advertisers like Coke, Audi and Avocados from Mexico are sitting out the game altogether.
Delta to return 400 pilots for active flying
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines plans to return 400 pilots to regular flying duties by this summer in a sign that it expects travel to increase over the peak vacation season from current, low pandemic levels.
John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, said in a memo that the carrier is bringing back pilots to active flying "well ahead of when we originally estimated."
The 400 are not new hires; through March, they are being paid with taxpayer money that Delta received as part of $15 billion in additional federal aid to the airline industry. Delta had threatened to furlough about 1,700 less-senior pilots last fall but backed down after their union agreed to concessions including reduced pay and removal from active flying.
Union spokesman Chris Riggins said the Air Line Pilots Association was encouraged by Delta's decision.
U.S. passenger traffic so far in January is down 61 percent from a year ago. Delta and United are forecasting continued weak travel demand through March, but industry officials expect improvement as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Job losses 4X as bad as '09 crisis
GENEVA — Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.
The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8 percent of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.
"This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009," said ILO director-general Guy Ryder. The fallout was almost equally split between reduced work hours and "unprecedented" job losses, he said.
The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions.
The drop in work translates to a loss of $3.7 trillion in income globally — what Ryder called an "extraordinary figure" — with women and young people taking the biggest hits.
The ILO report expects a bounce back in jobs in the second half of the year. But that depends on a reduction in coronavirus infections and the rollout of vaccines.
Crude oil is driving up the price of gas
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.45.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices since November caused the increase. The price at the pump is 15 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.46 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.07 in Houston.
The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.70.
German business confidence drops in Jan.
BERLIN — German business confidence declined more than expected in January as businesses grappled with coronavirus restrictions and an uncertain outlook, a closely watched survey showed Monday.
The Ifo institute's monthly confidence index fell to 90.1 from 92.2 in December. Managers' assessment of both the current situation and the outlook for the next sixth months worsened.
Economists had expected a decline to 91.4. The Ifo said that "the second wave of coronavirus has brought the recovery of the German economy to a halt for now."
Germany shut restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities on Nov. 2 in an effort to halt a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. That succeeded for a while, but didn't bring case numbers down.
Schools and nonessential shops were closed on Dec. 16, and the restrictions were extended last week until Feb. 14. Although cases are now falling, authorities are worried about the potential impact of new virus variants such as the one first detected in Britain.
The German economy, Europe's largest, shrank by 5 percent last year, ending a decade of growth. That was still a smaller drop than many had expected.