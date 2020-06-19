Wall Street closes out the week on a weak note; no US cruise sailings this summer, trade group says

Wall St. slips as virus fears dash optimism
NEW YORK — Wall Street careened through all the forces that have pushed and pulled it through the week, at first rising on Friday amid hope for the economy and then falling on worries about worsening coronavirus levels in some states, all before ending with modest losses.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent, a relatively small move to cap its fourth weekly gain in the last five. But the market had appeared headed for a bigger day earlier in trading, either up 1.3 percent or down 1 percent.
It's another example of how uncertainty is the dominant force over Wall Street as investors weigh budding improvements in the economy against worsening infection levels in the South and West. Also exacerbating volatility was Friday's simultaneous expiration of contracts for stock options and futures, an occasional occurrence that can drive bouts of buying and selling and is known as "quadruple witching day."
Economists at Bank of America now expect the U.S. economy to shrink 5.7% this year, a severe contraction but not as bad as their earlier forecast for an 8.1% plunge.
"Economic data continue to point to a faster and stronger initial recovery," they wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Some of that is due to economic activity being pulled forward from what they had expected to occur next year, ahead of a long road to full recovery.
Cruise lines extend virus pause in US
MIAMI — The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The current no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time "to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.
The industry association said they are consulting with the CDC on the appropriate measures to resume cruise travel. The association represents 95 percent of the global cruise industry.
Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The company has said it hopes to resume sailings on its Charleston-based Sunshine ship in September, but no date has been set.
No mask, no flight, airline tells man
DALLAS — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.
A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. He was ordered off the 172-seat plane and put on a later flight.
American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Straka recorded an exchange with a flight attendant on the plane. In another video that he posted on Twitter after being banished to the gate area, he said there is no law requiring passengers to wear a mask.
That is true — it is only a policy by the airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined requests by airlines and their labor unions to make masks mandatory.
Theater giant does a 180 on face masks
LOS ANGELES — The nation's largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in mid-July. Customers who don't wear masks won't be admitted or allowed to stay.
"We think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests," Aron said. "It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks."
Rival chain Regal, which operates several theaters in the Charleston region, followed AMC's lead. Spokesman Richard Grover said Friday that moviegoers must wear masks in all its theaters as well.
AMC Theaters wasn't the first to say it would defer to officials on the mask issue. That policy was identical to what Cinemark announced earlier this month. Cinemark did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Most major retailers require masks for customers only where local rules mandate it.
Energy pioneer is struggling to survive
NEW YORK — Chesapeake Energy, which has warned that it's unsure if it can survive much longer, failed to make $13.5 million in interest payments that came due this week, according to a federal filing.
The pioneering energy company grew to become one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., but it's racked up nearly $9 billion in debt. The Oklahoma City driller warned in May that "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" with natural gas losing about a quarter of its value this year alone.
Chesapeake had struggled for years before the pandemic hit. Now, demand for energy has fallen in tandem with global economic growth due to a global pandemic. That has exacerbated weaknesses across the energy sector.
If Chesapeake fails to make its interest payments within 30 days, it could be declared in default, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
That would make it even more difficult for Chesapeake to fund operations because the cost of securing new loans will grow.
CEO quits after auditors can't find $2.1B
FRANKFURT, Germany — The CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned Friday after the company disclosed that auditors could not find the equivalent of $2.1 billion in cash, adding to the accounting woes of a firm once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector.
Wirecard said Markus Braun resigned "in mutual consent" with the company's board, effective immediately.
Braun said in a video online that auditors appeared to have been given spurious documentation about the accounts that were supposed to hold the missing money. He added that "it cannot be ruled out" that Wirecard was the victim of fraud "of considerable proportions."
The company was once considered a star of Germany's tech sector. Its market value at one point exceeded that of Deutsche Bank.