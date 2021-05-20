Wall Street breaks out of its brief skid; NC yacht builder Hatteras sold to Bass Pro

Stocks end higher, snap 3-day slump
NEW YORK — Technology companies led broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak for major U.S. indexes.
Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease. Part of that decline may be fueled by Republican governors who have opted not to allow their residents to claim the $300-a-week supplemental benefit that came with the latest economic relief package. The move could be pushing more people back into the labor market.
The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, but the benchmark index is still on track for its second straight weekly loss.
Wall Street continues to be focused on the potential for inflation down the road. Prices for everything from gase to lumber have been rising sharply this year as the economy reheats after the pandemic. Investors have been worried that high inflation may cause the Federal Reserve to pull back on its stimulus.
"There's a bit of churning going on in the markets," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "Here we are near all-time highs on the S&P 500, and there's so much uncertainty about what is actually happening with inflation, how long it's going to last and how the Fed will react."
Hatteras Yachts sold to Bass Pro affiliate
NEW BERN, N.C. — The world's largest fishing and recreational boat builder on May 20 announced its acquisition of North Carolina-based Hatteras Yachts, with plans to invest $34 million to upgrade Hatteras operations in New Bern as White River Marine Group seeks to boost saltwater vessel sales.
WRMG, a subsidiary of the company that operates Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, aims to create 500 new jobs at its Craven County operations by 2025, according to state Commerce Department officials.
"With Hatteras' rich heritage of craftsmanship and access to some of the world's best offshore angling, our aim is to help solidify New Bern as the world's capital for saltwater gamefish and boat building," Bass Pro CEO Johnny Morris said.
WRMG, whose corporate parent is Missouri-based Bass Pro Groups, was looking for a coastal location to shift its saltwater manufacturing from the Midwest. The Ranger Saltwater and Mako saltwater boat brands will now be built in New Bern. WRMG's inventory of boats also include names like Tracker and Nitro.
JPMorgan takes on health care again
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase will take another crack at fixing health care after a push with two other corporate giants dissolved earlier this year.
The bank said May 20 that it formed a new business focused on improving care provided for about 285,000 people through its employer-sponsored health plan. Morgan Health will start with $250 million for investments and a health policy veteran as its CEO, former Clinton administration official Dan Mendelson.
The announcement comes a few months after a similar venture backed by JP Morgan shut down. The bank, retail giant Amazon and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had formed an independent company called Haven in 2018 because health care costs and quality had become such a persistent problem for corporate America.
Haven tinkered with ways to improve primary care and also identified areas for cutting prescription drug costs before announcing its end in January. Amazon said then that Haven worked well for devising ideas, but it made more sense to implement those ideas independently.
Ford venture to build 2 EV battery plants
DETROIT — Ford Motor is forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of the decade.
The joint venture called BlueOvalSK is the start of the carmaker's plan to vertically integrate key parts of the EV supply chain.
The deal with SK Innovation of Korea, announced May 20, sets up a potential confrontation between the companies and the United Auto Workers, which issued a statement saying Ford has a moral obligation to make sure plant workers are paid union wages.
The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding, but details on the ownership structure and factory locations have yet to be worked out. SK Innovation already has a battery plant in Commerce, Ga.
Court: ex-Nissan boss must repay salary
AMSTERDAM — A Dutch court on Thursday rejected fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn's wrongful dismissal claim against an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi and ordered him to repay anearly $6 million salary he received in 2018. Ghosn vowed to appeal.
The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 firing from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded $16.5 million in compensation.
The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a valid contract with the company at the time. The salary he was ordered to repay covers payments made to him by the Dutch joint venture from April until November 2018.
The Dutch case stems from Nissan's decision to fire Ghosn after he was accused of financial misconduct in Japan. The former high-flying automotive executive skipped bail in Tokyo in 2019 and fled to Lebanon.
Ghosn, who was first arrested in November 2018 is former head of South Carolina-based Michelin North America, has said he is innocent of allegations in Japan that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.
CP urges KC Southern to reject rival bid
OMAHA, Neb. — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National's rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid.
Canadian Pacific maintained May 20 that the other buyout offer won't be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn't see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn't immediately respond, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer.
Canadian National has said it doesn't believe its offer would hurt competition, and it is confident it could address any competitive concerns later in the Surface Transportation Board's review process. Canadian National said it will now work to complete the deal with Kansas City Southern.