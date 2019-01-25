Stocks rise, yawn at shutdown deal
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, recovering a chunk of their losses from earlier in the week. Technology and industrial companies jumped.
Traders took a brighter view on the economy, and U.S. companies continued to report solid results. Energy and consumer-focused companies as well as basic materials makers all did better than the broader market. Those industries and stocks tend to benefit the most when economic growth improves.
Markets didn't react much to news of a deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks.
Memos: 'Friendly fraud' at Facebook
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook allowed children to rack up huge bills on digital games while the company rejected recommendations for addressing what it dubbed "friendly fraud," according to newly released court documents.
The internal Facebook memos and other records were unsealed late Thursday to comply with a judge's order in a federal court case settled in 2016.
The lawsuit centered on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers by permitting them to spend hundreds of dollars buying additional features on games such as "Angry Birds" and "Barn Buddy" without their parents' consent.
The documents show Facebook considered measures to reduce the chances of kids running up charges on parents' credit cards without their knowledge. But the company didn't adopt them for fear of undercutting the revenue growth that helps boost the company's stock price — and its employees' compensation.
A Facebook statement didn't address its rejection of the recommendations. Instead, it said the company has offered refunds and changed its practices.
Ala. getting Bezos rocket plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A rocket company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has broken ground for a new engine plant in north Alabama.
Company and government officials attended the Friday groundbreaking ceremony in Huntsville.
The plant will make Blue Origin's BE-4 engine to power a new generation of launch vehicles produced by United Launch Alliance.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office said the rocket engine plant is expected to open in 2020. The first test flight test of the new engine is expected in 2021.
The governor's office said the project will create more than 300 jobs in Huntsville.
Blue Origin was selected by United Launch Alliance in September to supply engines for company's launch vehicle called Vulcan.
Renault names 2 as new leaders
PARIS — The board of French carmaker Renault on Thursday named two new leaders to replace industry veteran and former South Carolina tire executive Carlos Ghosn, who resigned after weeks of detention in Japan.
The board chose Jean-Dominique Senard of Michelin to be chairman and Renault executive Thierry Bollore as CEO. Ghosn previously held both posts.
France finance minister Bruno le Maire had confirmed earlier this week that Ghosn formally handed in his resignation from his roles at Renault on Wednesday. Ghosn, who once ran Michelin's Upstate operations, has been detained for more than two months in Japan.
The French government owns about 15 percent of Renault, giving it an influential voice in its handling. And while Renault initially stood by Ghosn after his Nov. 19 arrest, the government has pressed for him to be replaced.
"Our goal from the beginning of this case has always been to preserve Renault's interests and consolidate the alliance between Renault and Nissan," Le Maire said. "The necessary decisions have been made."
Southwest to ditch Mexico City flights
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines will drop service to Mexico City this spring and use the financial resources to bolster other routes.
The carrier says it will cease operations at Benito Juárez Mexico City International Airport on March 30.
Southwest began Mexico City service in 2014. The airline will continue to serve other locations in Mexico — Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.