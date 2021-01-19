Wall St.'s momentum swings back as stocks, yields tick up

Wall Street kicked off a holiday-shortened week with broad gains for stocks Tuesday, as the market recovered most of its losses from last week.
The S&P 500 added 0.8 percent, pulling to within 1 percent of its record high set earlier this month. About 60 percent of the companies in the benchmark index rose. Technology, communication services and health care stocks accounted for much of the rally, though energy sector companies notched the biggest gain. Treasury yields rose.
The gains marked a reversal from last week, when stocks ran out of steam after a strong start to the year. Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and Washington gets set to try for another massive round of stimulus for the economy.
Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. Treasury secretary, called on Congress during testimony on Tuesday to do more to boost the economy.
Biden, who will be sworn into office shortly after noon Wednesday, last week released details of a $1.9 trillion plan to bolster the economy, which would include $1,400 cash payments for most Americans. Democrats are also pushing for an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a higher minimum wage for workers and enhanced benefits for laid-off workers. The hope is that such stimulus can carry the economy until later this year, when more widespread vaccinations get life returning to some semblance of normal.
"If most of this is implemented, it does suggest significant pickup in economic growth as we head through to the fourth quarter of this year," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.
U.S. markets were closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
The case for more economic stimulus from the government has been rising by the day. Dismal reports have piled up showing how the worsening pandemic has more workers applying for jobless benefits and shoppers feeling less confident.
Tuesday's Senate Finance Committee hearing with Yellen is one of several that the Senate will be holding as the incoming Biden administration tries to get its top Cabinet officials in office quickly.
Besides stocks, the optimism about an eventual acceleration for the economy and another round of stimulus have also helped push Treasury yields up sharply recently.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.10 percent from 1.08 percent late Friday. Higher rates could eventually add pressure on stocks, underscoring more how expensive corporate shares have become relative to the profits that companies are producing.
But some areas of the stock market could benefit, including banks. Higher rates and a healthier economy would allow them to earn bigger profits from making loans.
Bank of America slipped after reporting a weaker profit for the last three months of 2020 than a year earlier, though its results beat expectations. The Charlotte-based lender also said expectations for a healing economy mean it doesn't need to hold onto as much in reserves to cover for potentially bad loans.
Goldman Sachs, State Street and Halliburton also reported stronger results for the end of 2020 than analysts expected as earnings reporting season picks up pace. Wall Street is expecting a relatively weak showing across the S&P 500 this time around, with another sharp drop in earnings per share. But analysts expect growth to rebound powerfully through 2021.