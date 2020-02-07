Wall St.'s momentum stalls as week ends; shoppers pulled out the plastic in December

S&P slips for 1st time this week
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out the market's best week in eight months Friday with a broad slide as technology and health care stocks gave back some of their recent gains.
The pullback, which followed a sell-off in markets around the world, snapped a four-day winning streak for the major U.S. stock indexes. Even so, the benchmark S&P 500 notched its biggest weekly gain since June.
Stocks rallied strongly for most of the week, erasing all their earlier losses from worries about the severity of the economic fallout from a new virus from China that's rapidly spreading. Stronger-than-expected reports on corporate profits and the U.S. economy helped assuage the fears, as did increasing hope that central banks and governments around the world can support markets with rate cuts and stimulus.
But with health experts still unsure about how far the virus will spread, how deadly it may be and how much damage it will ultimately cause the global economy, many investors opted to sell Friday to lock in some of their recent gains in case there are potential negative headlines about the outbreak over the weekend.
"The market is trying to digest all of this going into the weekend after a pretty volatile past couple of weeks," said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at Eventshares. "This is just a little profit-taking because there are still these risks out there and it's unclear if this coronavirus really does drive a broader global market slowdown."
Credit card debt in US surged in Dec.
WASHINGTON — Americans gave their credit cards a real workout this past holiday season.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that borrowing on credit cards rose by the largest amount in more than two decades in December.
Total U.S. consumer borrowing rose $22.1 billion in December, the central bank said. That was the biggest gain since July and nearly double the $11.8 billion increase in November.
The overall December surge was led by a $12.6 billion increase in the category that includes credit cards. It was the biggest one-month gain in credit card debt since a $19.5 billion increase in April 1998.
December's jump came after a $2.9 billion decline in credit card borrowing in November.
The surge in credit card borrowing in December was another sign that retailers had a good holiday shopping season, although a growing share of those purchases are going to on-line retailers rather than brick-and-mortar stores.
Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans was up $9.4 billion in December, down from a $14.7 billion gain in November.
The overall increase of $22.1 billion pushed consumer credit to a record of $1.1 trillion. The Fed's monthly credit report does not cover home mortgages or other debt secured by real estate such as home equity loans.
FedEx reshuffles delivery of some parcels
NEW YORK — FedEx Express will funnel some packages to the company's ground unit for residential delivery to improve efficiency as online shopping continues to grow.
The company said Friday that the change will begin next month in Greensboro, N.C.
FedEx Express currently uses its own vehicles for so-called last-mile delivery of packages that come off its airplanes. Company executives say they believe that giving those packages to FedEx Ground will reduce costs and increase the number of packges carried by drivers on their rounds, making them more efficient.
The change will let FedEx Express focus on parcels shipped from one business to another and on premium online-shopping deliveries to consumers, Subramaniam said.
GM is recalling pickups for 2nd time
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling about 162,000 full-size pickup trucks worldwide for a second time because of faulty brake control software that was installed in a recall from last year.
Affected are Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks from the 2019 model year. The Silverado is GM's most popular U.S. vehicle.
The saga began in December when GM announced it would recall about 550,000 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans globally to fix a software error that can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brakes. If those features don't work, it can increase the risk of a crash.
The new software was installed in about 162,000 vehicles, but GM started getting reports that it was causing other problems, according to documents GM filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
If the vehicles are started remotely using a GM mobile phone app or the driver gets in the vehicle and waits five or more minutes before starting it, the software could disable the electronic power brake assist system and turn on several dashboard warning lights, the documents said.
Owners in the original recall will get letters notifying them to bring their vehicles to dealers for a software update. Those that received the faulty update will get a second letter starting Feb. 10.
Hyundai recalls cars over brake device
DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire.
The recall is another in a series of problems that the South Korean automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years.
The latest recall covers certain 2006-2011 Elantra and 2007-2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.
The company says the electrical short can cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. But Hyundai said Friday that the rate of fires is so low that it's not necessary to park the cars outside.
Dealers will install a relay in the cars' main electrical junction box to prevent short circuits while the car is turned off. The recall is to start on April 3.
German factory output, exports weaken
BERLIN — German industrial production dropped sharply in December and exports barely edged higher, official data showed Friday, rounding off a poor year for manufacturing in Europe's biggest economy and South Carolina's second-largest trading partner.
Production was down 3.5 percent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. It added that production over the full fourth quarter was down 1.9 percent, led by sharper drops in the machinery and auto industries.
Those figures came on top of a 2.1 percent month-on-month decline in factory orders reported Thursday.
Also Friday, Germany's Federal Statistical Office reported that exports were up 0.1 percent on the month in December after dropping 2.2 percent the previous month. Imports were down 0.7 percent.
That meant that, for the full year, exports rose just 0.8 percent compared with 3 percent the previous year and 6.2 percent in 2017.