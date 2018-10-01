Trade deal rally fades; stocks end mixed
NEW YORK — Stocks barreled higher in the early going Monday after the U.S. and Canada agreed to a new trade deal, but the rally ran out of momentum later in the day, leaving major indexes mixed.
Oil prices neared four-year highs and smaller companies suffered their worst losses in three months.
Large industrial and basic materials stocks made big gains, and energy companies rose as crude oil and natural gas reached their highest prices in years. Car companies also rose as investors anticipated that tariffs on imported cars are less likely now.
Many investors saw the new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as an update of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, not a major overhaul.
General Electric soared after it ousted Chairman and CEO John Flannery, while Tesla reversed a big loss Friday and made its largest gain in five years after founder Elon Musk settled a lawsuit brought by securities regulators, allowing him to remain CEO.
CEO of drugmaker Pfizer to leave
NEW YORK — The biggest U.S.-based drugmaker will change leaders in January when Pfizer chief operating officer Albert Bourla replaces CEO Ian Read, who has led the company for nearly eight years. Pfizer said Monday that Read will become executive chairman of the board.
The maker of Viagra and the advanced breast cancer drug Ibrance has been dealing with shifting risks from the loss of patent protections for key products, like other drugmakers. For Pfizer, those drugs include the cholesterol pill Lipitor.
The company said in July that it was reshaping its business into three units: Innovative Medicines; Established Medicines, which handles older drugs that have lost protection; and Consumer Healthcare. It said Innovative Medicines will bring in most of the company's revenue and has strong growth potential due partially to an aging population that will create growing demand for new medicines.
Building outlays in Aug. rise slightly
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects edged up a slight 0.1 percent in August as a strong gain in government spending offset weakness in home building and nonresidential construction.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the rise, which followed a 0.2 percent July increase, put total construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion. That was down 0.4 percent from a record high set in May.
Residential construction fell 0.7 percent while nonresidential construction edged down 0.2 percent. Those declines were offset by a strong 2 percent rise in public construction, which increased to the highest level since July 2009. Spending for federal and state and local projects increased.
Construction activity is contributing to solid overall growth although home building has faced a number of challenges this year.
US factories grew at slower pace
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factories grew at a slower pace in September as manufacturers continued to cope with supply disruptions stemming from trade disputes with China, Europe, Mexico and Canada.
The disruptions forced manufacturers to make a larger draw on their inventories. Overall the country's industry continues to show strength, the Institute for Supply Management reported Monday. The trade group of purchasing managers said its manufacturing index fell last month to 59.8 from 61.3 in August. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 25-month winning streak.
Fifteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in September, led by makers of textiles, plastics and rubber products, and computers and electronics.
Growth in new orders slowed in September, but production and hiring grew faster.
Candy giant Mars sells coffee unit
MCLEAN, Va. — Italian coffee company Lavazza Group has acquired Mars Inc.'s beverage division in an effort to expand its North American presence. Financial details weren't disclosed. Both companies are private.
Mars Drinks makes the Flavia single-serve machine and the Klix vending machine. The division had 900 employees and total sales of $350 million last year.
Turin, Italy-based Lavazza said Monday the acquisition will help it strengthen its position in the office and coffee vending segments. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Fiat Chrysler CEO making changes
MILAN — The new CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced management changes two months after taking over following the unexpected death of long-time chief executive Sergio Marchionne.
Mike Manley said Monday that the head of the Alfa Romeo brand, Tim Kuniskis, replaces him at the head of FCA's biggest-earner, Jeep, while Reid Bigland becomes head of the Ram brand.
In Europe, chief technology officer Harald Wester takes on responsibility for the premium brand Maserati, while Pietro Gorlier is now in charge of Europe, replacing Alfredo Altavilla, who resigned after Manley got the top job. Ermanno Ferrari was named CEO of components maker Magnetti Marelli, which is due to be spun off.
Manley said the new management structure would help ensure the achievement of five-year targets laid out in June.
GE Appliances to add jobs in Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky-based home appliances business says it will add 400 jobs as part of a $200 million investment at its sprawling Louisville operation.
GE Appliances on Monday announced plans to expand its laundry and dishwasher production at Appliance Park, its largest manufacturing facility and headquarters.
The GE Appliances business is owned by Haier, a Chinese appliances giant.
Kevin Nolan is CEO at GE Appliances. He says the investment in Louisville will accelerate the company's ability to introduce new products.
GE Appliances has manufacturing plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. It employs about 6,000 workers in Louisville and about 12,000 in the U.S.
Since May, GE Appliances has announced more $475 million in investments in products, manufacturing and distribution, creating more than 1,000 new jobs.