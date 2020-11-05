Wall St. rallies again as election-week gains continue

Wall Street's post-election wave swept stocks solidly higher again Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 toward its biggest weekly gain since April.
Markets are banking on Tuesday's election leading to split control of Congress, which could mean low tax rates, lighter regulation on businesses and other policies that investors like remain the status quo.
It was still unclear at the closing bell who will run the White House next year, though Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer toward the needed mark as vote counting continues in a number of key states.
The S&P 500 rose 1.9 percent, its fourth straight gain of more than 1 percent, putting it up 7.4 percent since Monday. If the gain holds, that would be its best week since the market was exploding out of the crater created in February and March by panic about the coronavirus pandemic.
Other major indexes also jumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq composite climbed another 2.6 percent after a big rally Wednesday.
"The presidential election is not settled, the Senate is not settled, but we're getting a post-election rally," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "The odds at this point seem fairly set in stone, so investors are feeling pretty comfortable making the bets that they're making."
The indexes and U.S. bond yields held steady after the Federal Reserve issued its latest monetary policy update Thursday afternoon. The central bank said that it will leave its key interest rate at a record low near zero. It also reaffirmed its readiness to do more if needed to support the economy under threat from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Technology stocks helped power the rally, as they have through the pandemic and for years before that. Rising expectations that Republicans can hold onto the Senate are easing investors' worries that a Democratic-controlled Washington would beef up antitrust laws and go after Big Tech more aggressively.
Apple climbed 3.5 percent, Microsoft rose 3.2 percent and Amazon and Facebook added 2.5 percent. Google's parent company lagged, rising 1 percent. Based on market value, those stocks are the five biggest in the S&P 500.
Broadly, markets are seeing split control of Congress as a case of what Mizuho Bank calls "Goldilocks Gridlock."
Investors see cause for optimism if either Biden or President Donald Trump ultimately wins the presidency, and what they want most of all is just for a clear winner to emerge. Stocks "fear uncertainty rather than the actual outcome," strategists at Barclays wrote in a report.
But the expectation that Biden has a chance of winning has also raised hopes that U.S. foreign policies might be "more clear," said Jackson Wong, asset management director of Amber Hill Capital. He added, "investors are cheering for that. That's why the markets are performing well."
Yet many analysts warn volatility may lie ahead. Big swings could return as the threat of a contested, drawn-out election still looms.
Trump's campaign has filed legal challenges in some key swing states, though it's unclear whether they can shift the race in his favor. A long court battle without a clear winner of the presidency could raise uncertainty and drag down stocks, analysts say.
But concerns about any big changes in tax policy during the next administration have mostly abated now that control of Congress looks as if it will remain split, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.
"History tends to tells us that investors like gridlock because there's really not a big chance of legislative surprises," she said.