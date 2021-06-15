Wall St. pauses as it awaits word from the Fed; MacKenzie Scott gives away more of her Amazon fortune

Stocks dip from highs before Fed news
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks slipped from their record heights Tuesday as investors wait to hear whether the Federal Reserve will give any clue about when it may let up on its massive support for markets.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent as the central bank began a two-day meeting on interest-rate policy. A day earlier, the index returned to an all-time high amid optimism that ultralow interest rates pegged by the Fed, COVID-19 vaccinations and financial support from the government are revving up the economy.
The S&P 500 was down as much as 0.4 percent earlier in the day, after a report showed inflation on the wholesale level leaped last month by even more than economists expected. P
Technology stocks were one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500, though the majority of stocks within the index rose.
Energy companies had solid gains as the price of crude oil pushed higher.
Amazon billionaire donates $2.7B
NEW YORK — MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she and husband Dan Jewett made the donations to enable the recipients to continue their work and as a "signal of trust and encouragement" to them and others. She made it clear that she is troubled by the increasing concentration of vast wealth among a small proportion of individuals.
In 2020, Scott made two similar surprise announcements in which she donated a combined $6 billion. Similar to the organizations she picked as recipients last year, Scott said the 286 organizations chosen for June 15 announcement were selected from a process of research and analysis. That effort included "equity-oriented" nonprofits working in long-neglected areas.
Scott's wealth, estimated by Forbes at about $60 billion, has only grown since she divorced from Bezos in 2019 and walked away with a 4 percent stake in Amazon.
Southwest's latest glitch causes snarls
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said it was working June 15 to restore normal operations after a technology-related issue interfered with flights for the second straight day.
By midafternoon, the nation's fourth-largest airline had canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others, according to tracking service FlightAware. The combination of cancellations and delays affected about half of Southwest's planned flights for the day.
A spokesman said a problem with connectivity of the airline's technology systems started around midday. He said crews were working to limit flight disruptions, and urged customers to check their flight status Southwest's website or seek help from the airline's airport agents.
Southwest briefly grounded flights around the nation late Monday after problems arose with its third-party weather data provider.
US retail sales declined 1.3% in May
NEW YORK — Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales, likely due to fewer cars being made amid a pandemic-related shortage of chips.
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3 percent from April, the U.S. Commerce Department said June 15. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5 percent.
Economists expected retail sales to drop because of the lack of cars available for sale. Automakers are making fewer vehicles because of a worldwide chip shortage, which are needed to power in-car screens and other features.
Sales at auto dealerships fell 3.7 percent last month, according to the Commerce Department. Americans also spent less on furniture, electronics and home building supplies.
Factory output climbed higher in US
WASHINGTON — Surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts pulled U.S. factory production up 0.9 percent in May.
Adding utilities and mines, overall U.S. industrial production climbed 0.8 percent in May from April, the Federal Reserve reported June 15.
Auto production jumped 6.7 percent despite ongoing problems arising from a shortage of computer chips.
Production rose 1.2 percent at mines last month and 0.2 percent at utilities.
American industry is rebounding from the coronavirus recession along with the rest of the U.S. economy. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported that manufacturing activity rose in May for the 12th straight month despite supply chain problems and labor shortages.
E-truck startup says it's still on track
TOLEDO, Ohio — Startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors said June 15 that it's still on track to begin production this fall despite a management shakeup this week and a warning just days earlier that it may not be in business a year from now.
Angela Strand, the company's new chairwoman, said the upheaval from the past week won't interrupt day-to-day operations or its plans to start making its full-size pickup, called the Endurance.
Lordstown, which is actively seeking investors, has enough cash on hand to get through next May and enough binding orders to keep production going through 2022, said Rich Schmidt. who is president.
On Monday, Lordstown's CEO and finance chief stepped down, the same day the company responded to a report from the short-selling firm Hindenburg Research that questioned the number of preorders the company claimed to have for the Endurance. Lordstown acknowledged one potential buyer that had committed to a large number of preorders doesn't appear to have the resources, and other preorders appear too vague or weak to be relied on for purchases.