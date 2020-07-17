Wall St. notches another winning week; home builders pick up the pace in June

S&P nets 3rd straight weekly gain
NEW YORK — Wall Street ticked higher Friday to close out the third straight winning week for the S&P 500, one punctuated by hopes that the economy can continue to steady itself despite the pandemic.
Trading was muted across other markets, too, with stocks overseas, oil and gold making relatively modest moves.
Friday's meandering trading came after reports showed a strengthening in U.S. home building activity but also a weakening in consumer sentiment. They're the latest in a stream of data that has shown how uncertain the path is for the economy, as the continuing rise in coronavirus counts threatens to undo improvements that seemed to have taken root in the economy.
"The market just continues to try and get its finger on the pulse," said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
"The renewed spread of the virus and degree of community infection means the pace of recovery we've had is just not going to be able to hold up anymore," he said. "A fairly decent chunk of U.S. activity is at risk."
Home builders were busier in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3 percent in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year after this spring's massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000 in June after a modest recovery in May followed steep declines in April and March. Even after a second straight month of increases, including an upward revision for May, construction activity remains 4 percent below last year's pace.
Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose 2.1 percent to 1.24 million units.
Ex-Fed chiefs press for more aid
WASHINGTON — Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen urged Congress on Friday to do more to help the economy deal with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, such as extending increased unemployment benefits and providing assistance to hard-hit states and local governments, something many Republicans oppose.
The two former central bank leaders, making their first appearances before a congressional panel since stepping down from their posts, praised the efforts already made by the Fed and Congress but said both should be ready to do more given the severity of the shock the economy has endured.
Congress, which has already provided more than $3 trillion in support, is scheduled to begin negotiations next week on further support.
Yellen and Bernanke, in a joint statement to a House Oversight subcommittee, said that the new measure should provide substantial support to state and local governments. The administration and many GOP members of Congress are arguing for restraint, saying the federal government should not be bailing out states.
Bean inks 1st US wholesale deal
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is expanding from its model of direct-to-customer catalog sales and in-stores sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and sporting goods chain SCHEELS.
The company's first wholesale agreements in the U.S. represent a push to get its products in front of more consumers. The retailer believes its products are underrepresented in the marketplace and that there's an opportunity to expand while other retailers contract.
The first phase started with L.L. Bean backpacks and water bottles that went on sale in more than 1,000 Staples stores two weeks ago. The business products retailer is a leader for back-to-school shopping.
Nordstrom will offer classics like the famous Bean Boot, fleece and flannel, both in the stores, and online.
Mutual of Omaha to change logo
OMAHA, Neb. — Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company announced Friday.
The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
The company is in the process of creating a new logo and it said it is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million is donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice.
Mutual first adopted its Indian chief head logo in 1950, according to its website. The company has said the chief logo was intended to represent the Plains Indians and their values of strength of character, honesty and care for their members, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Firm to bring Schwinn bike work back
DETROIT — A Detroit bike manufacturer is expected to bring Schwinn production back to the U.S. later this month as workers begin assembling limited copies of the brand's classic 1965 Collegiate bike.
In a partnership with Schwinn, an American brand that traces its lineage to 1895 in Chicago, Detroit Bikes is building 500 bikes of the revived Schwinn model that debuted in 1965, according to The Detroit News.
"This is the first time Schwinns have been manufactured in the U.S. in a long time," said Zak Pashak, owner and founder of Detroit Bikes. "Manufacturing has been decreasing in the U.S., and this is a big step to change that. We're going to need to step up our game for this one. But we're ready to take on the challenge."
The Schwinn Collegiate to be produced in Detroit is intended to reflect "the leisurely aesthetic evoked by the 1965 version", according to Ryan Birkicht, senior communications manager at Schwinn Bikes. The bikes will be painted in classic Campus Green.
The price will be higher than other Schwinn models, expected at $998 each. They will be available to purchase as early as August on Walmart's website, Birkicht said.