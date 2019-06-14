Stocks slip as investors look to Fed
NEW YORK — Stocks ended a choppy week of trading with modest losses Friday as investors look forward to getting more clues about the direction of interest rates.
Technology shares drove the declines, and energy stocks also fell a day after leading the market. Some late-day gains in banks and insurers helped temper the market's losses.
Investors dealt with fresh concerns about the impact on businesses of the U.S. trade dispute with China. The chipmaker Broadcom warned that demand for chips has slowed because of U.S. restrictions on sales to Chinese technology firms and hesitation among customers to place new orders. It shaved $2 billion from its annual revenue forecast.
The Federal Reserve holds its next meeting of policyholders next week. No action on rates is expected, but the futures market indicates that investors are almost certain the Fed will cut rates at its July meeting, so they'll carefully parse a statement from the central bank and comments from Powell on Wednesday.
US retail sales rose 0.5% in May
WASHINGTON — Americans stepped up their retail spending last month, a sign that recent worries about cautious consumers dragging on growth may have been overdone.
The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales rose 0.5% in May, after a smaller gain of 0.3% in the previous month. April's figure was revised up from an earlier estimate that had showed a decline.
The report suggests that American consumers are still spending at a healthy pace, even as the stimulus from tax cuts fades. In June, the economy reached its 10th year of expansion, tying the 1990s as the longest on record. Measures of consumer confidence, after stumbling this spring amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, have returned to nearly 19-year highs.
The figures also lessen pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut short-term interest rates. Other recent data, such as weak job growth in May and choppy consumer spending earlier this year, has led most economists to expect at least one or two cuts this year.
"The consumer didn't fall by the wayside," David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Financial, said. "The concerns that the economy is really slipping dangerously are overstated at this point."
Big oil companies commit to Pope's appeal
VATICAN CITY — Some of the world's major oil producers pledged Friday to support "economically meaningful" carbon pricing regimes after a personal appeal from Pope Francis to avoid "perpetrating a brutal act of injustice" against the poor and future generations.
The companies, including ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Chevron and Eni, said in a joint statement at the end of a Vatican climate summit that governments should set such pricing regimes at a level that encourages business and investment, while "minimizing the costs to vulnerable communities and supporting economic growth."
The CEOs, as well as leaders of major asset managers such as BlackRock and BNP Paribas, also called for companies to provide investors with clarity about the risks climate change poses to their businesses and how they plan to transition to cleaner energy sources.
The joint statement was issued at the end of a closed-door summit in the Vatican gardens, the second time the Holy See has convened the world's petroleum leaders for private talks on climate change, scientific research and the moral imperative to save God's creation.
Francis attended Friday's session and told the gathering that a "radical energy transition" to clean, low-carbon power sources was needed and that if managed well, would "generate new jobs, reduce inequality and improve the quality of life for those affected by climate change."
Factory production up but tepid
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production improved in May, but manufacturers showed weakness despite eking out a slight gain.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that industrial output, which includes factories, utilities and mines, rose 0.4% in May, after tumbling 0.4% in April.
Manufacturing output increased just 0.2% last month, not enough to overcome declines in prior months. Factory production is down 1.5% since the end of 2018, an indication of the potential damage from the import taxes the Trump administration has placed on China. During the first quarter of this year, motor vehicle production plunged 14.9%. Furniture output fell 5.8%. Clothing production has dropped 22.6%.
Factories' capacity utilization in May was 75.7%, down from 77.3% in December 2018. The lower utilization levels suggest that factories are seeing less demand than manufacturers had expected.
Production at the nation's utilities rose 2.1%, caused by increased use of natural gas and electricity.
Production at mines, a sector that also covers oil and natural gas, advanced a modest 0.1%. Gains in oil and natural gas extraction were nearly offset by a decline in drilling.
FAA seeks fine for Allegiant over engine work
WASHINGTON — Federal safety regulators want to fine Allegiant Air more than $715,000, saying the discount airline failed to properly fix an engine that put out hotter-than-normal exhaust fumes.
Allegiant says that it followed a procedure approved by the manufacturer and the government.
The incident happened in April 2018 with one of the McDonnell-Douglas MD-88 planes that Allegiant has since retired.
The Federal Aviation Administration says after a takeoff in Virginia, Allegiant turned off the automatic reverse thrust system on the engine, as recommended by the manufacturer.
But the FAA says that rather than taking the next step of finding the reason that the exhaust gas was too hot, Allegiant deactivated the reverse thrust system and operated 28 flights over the next eight days.
Bayer to invest $5.6B in weed killing
BERLIN — German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer says it plans to invest $5.6 billion over the next decade in developing "additional methods to combat weeds."
Friday's announcement came as Bayer is engaged in legal battles in the U.S. in which plaintiffs claim that subsidiary Monsanto's Roundup weed killer caused cancer. Rulings in three cases have gone against it.
Bayer argues that studies have established that glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient, is safe and made clear Friday that it stands by the product. A company statement said that "while glyphosate will continue to play an important role in agriculture and in Bayer's portfolio, the company is committed to offering more choices for growers."
Bayer acquired Monsanto for $63 billion last year.