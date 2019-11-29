Stocks pull back from record highs
NEW YORK — Stocks ended an abbreviated post-holiday trading session Friday with losses after sharp drops in oil and gas prices dragged down energy companies.
Wall Street closed after a half day following Thanksgiving.
All 11 sectors that make up the closely watched S&P 500 index lost ground, led by energy stocks. Retailers were mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77 percent.
Daimler to cut 10K jobs by '23
BERLIN — German automaker and North Charleston factory owner Daimler said Friday that it plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022. It plans not to fill some vacant posts and to offer severance packages in its home country to reduce administrative jobs.
The company had said Nov. 14 that it plans to slash costs by the equivelent of $1.54 billion by cutting every tenth managerial position and through other measures, but didn't give details.
A statement released Friday said Daimler had agreed with its employee council on principles to slim down the company structure and the two sides will work on implementation details over the coming weeks.
The company, which employs about 300,000 workers, said it aims to cut "thousands" of jobs worldwide over three years. Personnel chief Wilfried Porth specified that a low five-digit number of posts will go, news agency dpa reported.
"We will make the measures as socially responsible as possible," Porth said.
Daimler said that, in addition to the job-cutting drive, there will be offers to employees to reduce weekly working time, while the company will extend only "very restrictively" expiring contracts for temporary administrative workers.
Locally, Damiler makes Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans at a plant in North Charleston.
HI to top 10M visitors for 1st time
HONOLULU — Hawaii is on track to have more than 10 million visitors in one year for the first time in history, although that may not be reflected in dollar amounts, tourism officials said.
Hawaii Tourism Authority data showed there have been nearly 8.7 million visitors through October, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
The figure is a 5.5 percent increase over the 8.2 million arrivals through the same period last year, when the state's annual count was 9.9 million visitors.
The 800,448 tourists who visited Hawaii in October was an increase of nearly 37,000 during the same month last year. The 4.8 percent increase is part of a decade-long growth pattern, officials said.
The growth reflects more tourists traveling to the state from the U.S. mainland and countries including Japan and Canada, officials said.
Spending by tourists was down for seven of the first nine months of 2019, followed by a small gain last month when spending rose 0.9%, or $12 million. October's increase pushed the year-to-date spending up by $34.7 million to $1.32 billion, compared to $1.31 billion a year earlier.
Generating more tourist spending has been a difficult goal for the industry to achieve, said industry consultant Keith Vieira.
"That's an ongoing challenge for the destination," Vieira said. "We cannot have more and more visitors who are spending less and less."
The tourism authority's goal has been to attract higher-spending visitors who contribute more to the state's economy, rather than more visitors who spend less but have greater impacts on infrastructure, natural resources and communities, officials said.
German jobless rate flat in Nov.
BERLIN — Germany's unemployment rate was static at 4.8% in November as the labor market remained robust despite the lackluster performance of Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
The Federal Labor Agency said Friday some 2.18 million people were registered as unemployed, 24,000 fewer than the previous month and 6,000 fewer than a year earlier. The unadjusted jobless rate, which is the headline figure in Germany, was unchanged at 5 percent, where it has stood for several months.
The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter but returned to slight growth in the third quarter, averting a widely predicted recession.
Labor agency chief Detlef Scheele said that "the current economic weakness is still noticeable on the labor market, but all in all it continues to be robust."
India's growth slowest in 6 years
NEW DELHI — India's economic growth slipped to 4.5%, its slowest pace in six years, in the July-September quarter, with the labor-intensive manufacturing sector contracting.
The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said Friday that manufacturing output fell by 1% compared to 6.9% growth a year earlier. It said consumer demand and private investment weakened and a global slowdown hit India's exports.
The economy grew 5% in the April-June quarter.
Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetization of currency in 2016 and a hasty rollout of a goods and services tax inflicted blows to manufacturing, especially the auto sector.
According to the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India, car deliveries in August dropped 41% from a year earlier while truck and bus sales fell 39%.
Tobacco giant faces $39.7M fine
BANGKOK — A court in Thailand on Friday found the local unit of tobacco giant Philip Morris guilty of evading taxes by under-declaring the value of cigarettes it imported from the Philippines. It ordered the company to pay a fine of $39.7 million.
The Criminal Court found Philip Morris Thailand as a company guilty but acquitted seven employees for lack of evidence they were responsible. The company said it would appeal the ruling.
Thailand's state prosecutor filed criminal charges in 2017 against the company, accusing it of evading more than $662 million in taxes between 2003 and 2006.
Philip Morris consistently maintained that the charges against it were meritless. The case began in 2006.